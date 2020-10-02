Nevada reports biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since late August

Nevada reported an additional 772 cases of the coronavirus on Friday, along with six more deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nevada reported an additional 772 cases of the coronavirus on Friday —the highest one-day increase since late August.

The Department of Health and Human Services also reported that the state recorded six additional deaths.

The uptick in reported cases was due to delayed laboratory reporting, according to a statement from the Southern Nevada Health District released Friday morning.

The updated data posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought totals in Nevada to 81,182 cases and 1,609 fatalities. The 772 new cases is the highest increase since Aug. 21, when 849 cases were reported.

There have been an average of 490 new cases added daily over the past seven-days, according to a Review-Journal analysis. As recently as Sept. 14, the seven-day average was as low as 264 daily cases.

The infection rate, considered by experts to be a better indicator of the outbreak than daily death or case totals, rose slightly to 11.51 percent on Friday. The rate has been slowly increasing since Sunday, when the figure was at 11.44 percent.

The Review-Journal calculates the percentage as the number of cases divided by the number of people who have been tested.

The state, which bases its positivity rate on the number of tests conducted, calculated the cumulative rate at 9.8 percent, the same figure it’s been since Tuesday. The state’s methodology yields lower figures because many people get tested multiple times, increasing the numbers upon which the percentages are based, which in turn lowers the percentages.

Updated Clark County numbers from the Southern Nevada Health District were not immediately available on Friday morning, but state data showed 663 additional cases in the county. The six additional deaths reported in the state all occurred in Clark County, state data showed.

The updated figures brought totals in the county to 68,162 cases and 1,400 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

