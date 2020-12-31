54°F
Nevada rings out 2020 with record number of coronavirus deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2020 - 11:47 am
 
Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba loads up new syringes with vaccine as University Medical Cente ...
Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba loads up new syringes with vaccine as University Medical Center front-line health care workers receive their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine within the UMC Delta Point Building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada ended 2020 by reporting a record 59 deaths in a single day from the coronavirus, according to state data posted Thursday.

The fatalities recorded over the preceding day eclipsed the previous high of 57 reported on Dec. 16, data from the Department of Health and Human Services showed.

The agency also reported 2,137 additional cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Both figures were well above the 14-day rolling averages of 1,664 cases and 20 deaths, according to the data posted on its coronavirus website.

The updated figures pushed the totals for the state to 222,594 cases and 3,066 deaths.

The state’s 14-day test positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have the disease caused by the new coronavirus, remained at 20.1 percent.

In Clark County, there were 1,690 additional cases and 43 new deaths reported, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The updated figures posted to the county health district’s coronavirus website brought totals for the county to 170,032 cases and 2,379 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

