Nevada sets record high 2-week positivity rate for coronavirus cases

An additional 2,511 positive tests reported on Sunday brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the outbreak began to 168,139.

A COVID-19 test is shown on the first day of testing operation at the Stan Fulton Building at UNLV Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Clark County and University Medical Center are operating the site in partnership with the Nevada National Guard, UNLV and University Police Services. The testing operation was relocated from the Thomas & Mack Center. The site will operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

State officials on Sunday reported 2,511 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths and a record high two-week positivity rate.

Nevada’s positivity rate, calculated over a two-week period, now sits at 21 percent. On Saturday, the state reported that the two-week positivity rate reached 20.6 percent. The state has been reporting the statistic since mid-October.

The added positive tests, reported by the state Department of Health and Human Services, brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the outbreak began to 168,139. The total number of deaths is now 2,315.

Those updates came one day after Nevada broke a number of grim records, including the highest number of new cases in a single day, most deaths in a week and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The state logged 3,194 cases and 29 deaths on Saturday.

There were 1,753 new cases in Clark County on Sunday, according to state data. The total number of cases in Clark County since the beginning of the outbreak is 127,819. The recorded number of deaths in the county is 1,852.

