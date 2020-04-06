Number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County continues to climb

State health authorities reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Monday, while the Southern Nevada Health District tallied 89 new cases in Clark County.

An electron microscope image shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (National Institutes of Health via AP)

Nevada health authorities reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of early Monday, and the Southern Nevada Health District tallied 89 new cases in Clark County

The 117 new cases published on the state Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website increased the total caseload in the state to 1,953, up from Sunday’s total of 1,836 cases.

The case total was determined through tests on 17,629 people, representing an 11 percent infection rate. That rate is likely inflated, since testing in the state is still largely reserved for the seriously ill and people who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

The new cases in Clark County brought the total to 1,608, up from 1,519 cases as of Sunday.

The number of deaths attributed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus held steady at 46 deaths in statewide, including 41 in Clark County.

