Number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada edges higher to 321

Coronavirus - COVID-19 (AP).

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada rose to 321 early Wednesday, a day after the state’s death toll climbed to six.

New figures posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services in the morning on the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website showed 15 new cases in the state from the 306 reported late Tuesday by individual health districts and counties.

The positive tests for the new coronavirus were among 4,572 people tested in the state, the state website said.

The overlap between the two data sources is not known, but it is presumed that the statewide figure includes most if not all of the new county cases.

There have been six deaths reported in Nevada, all in Clark County. Two cases were added to the death toll on Tuesday, those of a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s, both with underlying medical conditions, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

