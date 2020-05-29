Reopening of Nevada businesses enters Phase 2, here is what’s allowed

Gov. Steve Sisolak has published guidance for what businesses are allowed to reopen under Phase 2 of the state’s coronavirus response plan.

People soak in the view at the Valley of Fire State Park on Sunday in Overton, Nevada, Feb. 4, 2018. Nevada state parks will reopen Friday, May 29, 2020, under Phase 2. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

CARSON CITY — Nevada has published the official guidance for the state’s Phase Two reopening plan that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday under a directive that was set to expire June 30.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the Phase Two framework Tuesday. The guidance and the latest directive are now posted on the state COVID-19 response website, nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

A statement from the governor’s office reiterates that trends on cases, hospitalizations and other infection metrics will be monitored for two to three weeks after Phase Two starts.

“Should the data trends continue to remain positive, the governor maintains the ability to enter Phase 3 of reopening prior to the June 30, 2020 expiration set forth in the latest directive,” the statement read.

Businesses and facilities getting the conditional go-ahead to reopen as of Friday include bars; gyms and other health and fitness facilities; spas, massage therapy and aesthetic service providers; tattoo and piercing shops; pools; movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades; state parks; and sports, concert or theater venues without audiences. Socially distanced church gatherings of up to 50 people are also permitted.

Remaining closed: live audience events; brothels, strip clubs and other adult entertainment establishments; and nightclubs.

The governor’s office promised more detailed industry-specific guidance to come.

Nevada Roadmap to Recovery – Phase 2 Guidance by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd