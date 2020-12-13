Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause,’ reinstates eviction moratorium — WATCH LIVE

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Sunday that he is extending the statewide COVID-19 ‘pause’ into January.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced in a press conference Sunday that he is extending the statewide COVID-19 ‘pause’ through January 15th.

Sisolak also announced he is reinstating the state’s moratorium on most residential evictions starting December 15.

“As we are now in the depths of our most significant and dangerous surge of this health crisis … I must reinstate a moratorium to ensure Nevadans can stay in their homes during this critical phase of the pandemic,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak also said the state is expecting to receive its first batch of COVID vaccines on Monday.

Sisolak held the Sunday press conference to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 restrictions as Nevada nears the end of his original three-week “statewide pause,” that was put in place to try and slow the rapid spread of the virus.

The statewide pause includes stricter mask requirements, smaller capacities at restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms, bowling alleys and other areas of recreation or entertainment.

It also reduces the gathering limit from 250 back to 50, or 25 percent capacity, whichever number is lower, and capped private gatherings at 10 people “from no more than 2 households.”

“I am not issuing a shutdown order,” the governor said last month. “My goal is to aggressively try to attack this spread, while maintaining some portion of our economy and our daily lives.”

Amid the pause, the state has experienced one of its worst surges of COVID-19, setting new daily and weekly death totals and as of Friday, having the highest rate of hospitalized COVID-19 patients per capita of any state in the U.S.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.