Sisolak: No new restrictions despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada

Despite the increase in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Steve Sisolak said there will be no new directives or restrictions coming for the Silver State.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said there has been a significant trend in new cases of COVID-19 in Nevada in recent weeks.

The state is in the “red zone,” Sisolak said during a Tuesday briefing at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas.

“The enemy is the disease, not each other,” Sisolak said, trying to urge Nevadans to unite, wear masks and practice social distancing.

“We can fight back against the disease,” he said. “Do your part to fight this disease.”

The governor said Nevada and the entire nation might be suffering from COVID-19 fatigue, and issued a warning.

“Fatigue can lead to riskier behavior and complacency,” he said. “Unfortunately, the virus doesn’t get fatigued, it’s alive and well. It’s that simple. We can’t get tired when the virus isn’t tired.”

Sisolak stressed things all Nevadans can do to help beat back the virus:

— Wear a face covering.

— Social distance.

— Practice individual hygiene.

— Avoid crowds in public and private gatherings.

— If you are sick or have been exposed, please isolate.

— Get a test if you had a positive contact or symptoms.

“Here’s my appeal to all of you: If like me, you want to open more and not less, if you want our kids back in school, if you want people to return to their jobs … public health measures are the key. In a situation that can seem complex, it’s actually all very simple.”

