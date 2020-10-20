90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Local Nevada

Sisolak: No new restrictions despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2020 - 12:31 pm
 
Updated October 20, 2020 - 4:24 pm

Gov. Steve Sisolak said there has been a significant trend in new cases of COVID-19 in Nevada in recent weeks.

The state is in the “red zone,” Sisolak said during a Tuesday briefing at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas.

Despite the increase in cases, Sisolak said there will be no new directives or restrictions coming for the Silver State.

“The enemy is the disease, not each other,” Sisolak said, trying to urge Nevadans to unite, wear masks and practice social distancing.

“We can fight back against the disease,” he said. “Do your part to fight this disease.”

The governor said Nevada and the entire nation might be suffering from COVID-19 fatigue, and issued a warning.

“Fatigue can lead to riskier behavior and complacency,” he said. “Unfortunately, the virus doesn’t get fatigued, it’s alive and well. It’s that simple. We can’t get tired when the virus isn’t tired.”

Related: Coronavirus inpact on Nevada: A data guide

Sisolak stressed things all Nevadans can do to help beat back the virus:

— Wear a face covering.

— Social distance.

— Practice individual hygiene.

— Avoid crowds in public and private gatherings.

— If you are sick or have been exposed, please isolate.

Get a test if you had a positive contact or symptoms.

“Here’s my appeal to all of you: If like me, you want to open more and not less, if you want our kids back in school, if you want people to return to their jobs … public health measures are the key. In a situation that can seem complex, it’s actually all very simple.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
2
Sisolak: No new restrictions despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada
Sisolak: No new restrictions despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada
3
Trump: Fauci one of ‘these idiots’ who got aspects of coronavirus wrong
Trump: Fauci one of ‘these idiots’ who got aspects of coronavirus wrong
4
Trump, with 200 congregants, attends church service in Las Vegas
Trump, with 200 congregants, attends church service in Las Vegas
5
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas federal judge Lloyd George laid to rest
By / RJ

A crowd of judges and magistrates gathered at the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, watching as a funeral motorcade carrying the namesake of the building stopped along Las Vegas Boulevard.

Read More