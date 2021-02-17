Sisolak to provide update on vaccine plan, education, youth sports

Gov. Steve Sisolak will provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccination playbook, education and youth sports on Wednesday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak will provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccination playbook, education and youth sports on Wednesday.

The Zoom news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. and can be seen on Governor Sisolak’s YouTube channel and here on reviewjournal.com

Superintendent Jhone Ebert, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage, and Health Bureau Chief of the Bureau of Child, Family and Community Wellness Candice McDaniel also will participate in the update.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates