Nevada sees 94 more COVID-19 cases in 1 day
There are 1,836 COVID-19 cases in Nevada as of Sunday morning, up from 1,742 on Saturday, according to the state Health and Human Services Department’s website.
Clark County reported there are 1,519 cases, up 101 from Friday, according to a Southern Nevada Health District report.
The Review-Journal had identified 46 deaths in Nevada as of Sunday morning, 41 of whom were in Clark County.
