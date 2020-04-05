Nevada sees 94 more COVID-19 cases in 1 day

There are 1,836 COVID-19 cases in Nevada as of Sunday morning, up from 1,742 on Saturday, according to the state Health and Human Services Department’s website.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Nevada has 94 new reported COVID-19 cases.

Clark County reported there are 1,519 cases, up 101 from Friday, according to a Southern Nevada Health District report.

The Review-Journal had identified 46 deaths in Nevada as of Sunday morning, 41 of whom were in Clark County.

