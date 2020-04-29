RTC leans on federal aid to continue operations amid pandemic

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has been hit particularly hard by the statewide shutdown.

Caution tape, which allows extra distance between the bus driver and passengers, is seen on a Route 109 Regional Transportation Commission bus before departing at the RTC Bonneville Transit Center in downtown Las Vegas on April 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Route 113 Regional Transportation Commission bus drives along Las Vegas Boulevard en route to the RTC Bonneville Transit Center in downtown Las Vegas on April 9, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Passengers get off and on the bus at the Bonneville Transit Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Already facing financial strain ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has been hit particularly hard by the statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses.

The RTC is set to lose around $5 million per month in revenue after enacting rear-door boarding to protect drivers, which required the agency to stop enforcing fare collection.

The transit agency was allocated $112 million through the CARES Act, which allows the RTC to be reimbursed for operating expenses that have been used to maintain transit services during this pandemic.

The RTC’s operating expenses primarily consist of services provided by third-party contractors and fuel, but the lost revenue due to rear-door boarding is not reimbursable through the coronavirus relief act. Third-party contractors, such as MV Transportation and Keolis, provide bus service, Americans with Disabilities Act-required paratransit service, security service and bus stop cleaning services.

In all, the RTC is spending approximately $10.1 million more each month to maintain service during the pandemic, according to MJ Maynard, RTC CEO.

“That amount includes the cost to provide personal protective equipment (PPE), additional service to encourage social distancing, premium pay and the loss in fare revenue for rear-door boarding,” Maynard said.

The RTC will request reimbursement of operating expenses on a monthly basis from the Federal Transit Administration until all funds have been utilized, Maynard said.

“The CARES Act funding will allow us to maintain our operations through fiscal year 2021,” Maynard said. “However, we were already facing significant financial constraints prior to the pandemic, which only intensified the strain on RTC’s transit fund. Without CARES Act funding, we would need to make more severe cuts to our transit service.”

Though ridership levels are at about 50 percent of usual levels, the RTC is taking a balanced approach to preserve service and operating at 90 percent of its traditional service levels to allow for more social distancing on vehicles, Maynard said.

“As a result, approximately 1,800 contracted drivers, mechanics and support staff have remained gainfully employed to provide transportation to the tens of thousands of individuals who need the essential service to get where they need to go,” Maynard said.

Ridership in the resort corridor is down by 88 percent, residential ridership has decreased by 53 percent and paratransit demand has decreased by 70 percent since mid-March, when the state-directed closure of resorts and nonessential businesses occurred.

The RTC is providing 5 percent premium pay for operators during Gov. Steve Sisolak’s stay-at-home order, at the request of MV Transportation and Keolis. That pay bump equates to an additional $150,000 per month in contracted cost that will be submitted to the FTA for reimbursement.

The RTC is also reimbursing both contractors for all expenditures for personal protective equipment such as face shields, masks, gloves, and products for rigorous cleaning procedures that are meant to increase the safety of bus operators.

The RTC has spent about $90,000 on the protective equipment, and that number is expected to increase significantly as the contractors submit their invoices for reimbursement. Those costs are in turn being submitted to the FTA for reimbursement.

“We hope that the PPE will help keep our drivers safe, in addition to existing driver safety enclosures on the buses,” Maynard said.

Despite the safety measures, four employees of RTC contractors have tested positive for the coronavirus — three with Keolis and one with MV Transportation. One RTC employee who works at one of the agency’s bus yards also tested positive.

The RTC was notified about the latest positive test, that of the bus yard employee, on April 21.

The employee worked within the bus maintenance facility and did not interact with the public. Although the employee did not show symptoms while at work, the RTC identified others who had close contact with the individual over the previous 14 days and asked them to quarantine for 14 days from the last day the infected employee worked.

