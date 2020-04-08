Las Vegas WWII vet kept joking until his death from COVID-19

In his final days, Edward Turken, 96, serenaded his son over the phone with tunes like “Stayin’ Alive” and “California Dreamin’ ” from his bed in the ICU unit at Summerlin Hospital.

WWII Army veteran Edward Turken, 96, poses for a photo in January 2020. Turken died Sunday, April 5, after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Todd Turken)

A photo of a scrapbook containing photos of a young Edward Turken in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Turken died Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Jack Turken)

A family photo of WWII Army veteran Edward Turken with his wife, Eva, and their sons, Todd and Jack. Turken died Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Jack Turken)

This 1960s photo shows WWII Army veteran Edward Turkin holding his two sons Jack (left) and Todd (right). Turken died Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Jack Turken)

WWII Army veteran Edward Turken, 96, poses for a photo in January 2020. Turken died Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Todd Turken)

WWII Army veteran Edward Turken, 96, plays with his granddaughter, Emma, in the snow on Mount Charleston in November 2019. Turken died Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Todd Turken)

WWII Army veteran Edward Turken, 96, poses for a photo in November 2019. Turken died Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Todd Turken)

WWII Army veteran Edward Turken poses for a photo with his wife, Eva, and their granddaughter, Emma, in 2014. Turken died Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Todd Turken)

A photo of WWII Army veteran Edward Turken during a fundraiser for homeless veterans in 2019. Turken died Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Todd Turken)

A photo of WWII veteran Edward Turken in 2017 with his son, Todd, and his granddaughter, Emma. Turken died Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Todd Turken)

A photo of the B-24 bomber crew that WWII veteran Edward Turken served in in 1944. Turken died Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Todd Turken)

A photo of WWII Army veteran Edward Turken at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., in 2013. Turken died Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Jack Turken)

A February 2020 photo of WWII Army veteran Edward Turken, 96, visiting his wife Eva's grave at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. Turken, who died from the coronavirus, will be buried next to her April 16. (Jack Turken)

A photo of WWII Army veteran Edward Turken, 96, taken at his home in February 2020. Turken died Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Jack Turken)

A photo of WWII Army veteran Edward Turken and his wife, Eva, at their wedding on June 18, 1950. Turken died Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Jack Turken)

From the confines of his ICU unit at Summerlin Hospital, Edward Turken serenaded his son over the phone with tunes like “Stayin’ Alive” and “California Dreamin’.”

That wasn’t surprising, said his son, Todd, given the World War II veteran’s “irreverent” sense of humor was always on display, even in the days before his death on Sunday from complications of COVID-19.

The elder Turken, 96, who joined the then-Army Air Corps in December 1942 in Detroit, had a lot of life left in him when he contracted the disease, Todd Turken said from his home in California.

Edward Turken moved to Sun City Summerlin from California with his late wife, Eva, in 1997. The couple thrived in Southern Nevada, his boys say.

He became commander of the local Jewish War Veterans chapter and president of the Jewish Friendship Club. He joined the choir at the synagogue, he raised money to house homeless veterans. He worked out in the pool and visited Mount Charleston. He went to Golden Knights games.

In early March, he started feeling worn down and then began experiencing flu-like symptoms. He went to the Urgent Care, where he was told it wasn’t COVID-19 and was given a sinus inhalant.

Before that, Turken was healthy, his sons say. He was still driving, giving elderly neighbors rides to the store, among other things.

Turken was well known in the veteran community in the Las Vegas Valley and was profiled by the Review-Journal in 2013 when he was among the local veterans chosen for an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. His deep, infectious laugh became better known around the valley in February, when he shared his story on KSNV-TV in Las Vegas.

His son, Jack, who lived with him, said his father had quarantined himself when he became weak, and told him to stay away.

Then, on March 16, his health cratered. He fell to the floor, his body shaking. He had a fever of 104.

‘The laughing veteran’

When the paramedics came, they recognized Edward from the news.

“That’s the laughing veteran!” they said.

Almost two weeks later, he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Throughout his life, Turken tried to make people laugh. When he was training to be a fighter pilot, he cracked jokes in the front seat. He didn’t pass the course, partly because, he was probably “too happy to go war,” and became a gunner on a B-24 Liberator instead, Todd Turken said.

He was proud of his veteran status, often wearing his World War II veteran hat on his excursions. That would draw many “thank you’s,” to which he’d jokingly respond, “You don’t know what side I was on.”

When he was set to visit Washington, D.C., in 2013 with his fellow veterans, a congressional budget impasse had shut down the government, including the National World War II Memorial.

But Turken indicated he intended to take a look anyway.

“I’d go to jail,” he said at the time. “If I’m going that far, and it’s just a couple hundred feet from looking at it, why shouldn’t I be able to go in?”

After Turken got sick, he was placed in isolation in the intensive care unit.

Jack Turken was able to visit him only once after he was admitted — for just a few minutes and separated from his father by a glass partition. His dad was eating then. He was up and down, even though he had come down with pneumonia.

A brief visit, separated by glass

They exchanged “I love you” hand signals. His son put his hand on his heart.

“He put on a really valiant fight; at one point the nurse thought he was going to leave the hospital,” Jack Turken said.

But the cascade came soon after. His lungs began filling with fluid, an effect of acute respiratory distress syndrome. His oxygen tank was pushed to its highest setting.

One day, he asked a nurse to scratch his back. He looked up at the nurse and said, “We’re all Vegas strong here, aren’t we?”

But on Sunday, his condition started deteriorating. A nurse helped dial his son’s number and put the phone to his ear.

“We said how much we love each other. I told him I’m always with him, no matter what,” Todd Turken said of that last conversation. “The last thing I heard him say was ‘thank you’ to the nurse.”

Turken’s plot is at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, which has ceased Honor Guard services at this time because of the coronavirus.

He will be buried April 16 without a service, next to his wife of 64 years. He’s survived by his sons and a 16-year-old granddaughter, Emma. A larger celebration of life is planned when the crisis is over.

Todd Turken said the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the state was fueling his dad’s determination to win his battle with the coronavirus.

“He said he couldn’t die in the hospital, because they couldn’t have a big funeral yet because of the virus, that he had to wait a couple months. But he didn’t make it,” he said.

“When they bury him, no one will be there.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.