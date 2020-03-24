Employee of RTC contractor tests positive for COVID-19

The employee of MV Transportation, one of two contractors that provide drivers for RTC buses, became ill Thursday and was immediately sent home for self-isolation.

A coronavirus informational sign on a Regional Transportation Commission bus at the Sunset Maintenance Facility in Las Vegas Friday, March 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An employee of a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada contractor tested positive Monday for COVID-19.

The employee of MV Transportation, one of two contractors that provide drivers for RTC buses, reported feeling ill Thursday and was immediately sent home for self-isolation, according to MV Transportation. The patient subsequently tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Thirty-eight other employees who came in contact with the patient were sent-home for self-isolation.

The employee and the other staffers they came in contact with do not interact with passengers or transit vehicles, MV Transportation said in an email.

“The safety and well-being of the RTC’s passengers and our employees is our foremost consideration,” the statement said. “Since the initial coronavirus outbreak, MV began encouraging employees to follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health officials and ensure that they wash their hands frequently to prevent the spread of the virus and, when soap is not available, utilize hand sanitizer. This awareness training also included directions to not come to work when sick and to contact their health care provider.”

MV Transportation is also contracted by the RTC to provide paratransit and senior citizen transportation services.

The transportation company allows its drivers on RTC’s routes to wear protective masks.

MV Transportation implemented enhanced cleaning protocols in early March that include daily cleaning of all vehicles used by the public, supporting RTC with hospital-grade disinfectant that has been proven to be effective against viruses like novel coronavirus.

“We clean all surfaces that customers and staff come into contact with including seats, seatbelts, seat frames, stanchions, doors, bus interior surfaces, wheelchair lifts and controls, floors and the driver’s area including instrument panel,” the statement read. “This same cleaner is used multiple times per day in our facilities.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.