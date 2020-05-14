Record low travel projected for Memorial Day weekend

As the majority of the nation remains under some stage of stay at home orders as result of the coronavirus pandemic, AAA is not issuing a Memorial Day travel forecast for the first time in 20 years.

Light traffic seen on Interstate 15 in the Resort Corridor on May 6, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With fewer people on the nation’s roads and popular destinations like Las Vegas’ resort corridor still shut down and surrounding states such as California and their popular attractions closed, AAA does not anticipate an influx of traffic in the area or across the country.

“Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend — the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000,” Sergio Avila, AAA Nevada spokesman, said in a statement. “With physical distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.”

Memorial Day weekend 2009 holds the record for the lowest travel volume with nearly 31 million travelers. AAA expects to make travel projections for the late summer and fall if states ease travel restrictions and businesses reopen.

Despite projected record low travel on roads this Memorial Day, data from AAA’s booking website shows that people are slowly starting to plan future trips.

AAA Nevada expects vacationers will look toward road trips and family bookings to destinations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico initially. Once international travel restrictions are lifted, AAA expects to see increased demand for other international destinations.

“The saying goes that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Americans are taking that first step toward their next journey from the comfort of their home by researching vacation opportunities and talking with travel agents,” Avila said. “We are seeing that Americans are showing a preference and inspiration to explore all that our country has to offer as soon as it is safe to travel.”

