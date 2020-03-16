RTC cuts Las Vegas Strip bus service by 50% due to coronavirus

The transportation agency began limiting bus service on the resort corridor on Friday, according to RTC spokeswoman Angela Castro.

An RTC bus passes the New York-New York driving down the Strip on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Regional Transportation Commission has reduced bus service on the Strip by 50 percent because of COVID-19 concerns.

The transportation agency began limiting bus service on the resort corridor on Friday, according to RTC spokeswoman Angela Castro.

Issuing a systemwide alert Sunday warning customers of possible delays tied to COVID-19 concerns, more reductions are possible after MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced planned closures of their Las Vegas resorts, Castro said.

“We will continue to monitor and adjust service, most especially with the recent closures of properties on the Las Vegas Strip,” Castro told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “ Given recent closure announcements, the RTC has already and may experience additional reduction in service.”

Routes along Las Vegas Boulevard accounted for $16.9 million in revenue last year. Residential routes generated $47.6 million in 2019.

All actions are done with the health and safety of RTC transit riders, drivers, officers, mechanics and employees in mind, Castro said.

As of Sunday night, the RTC was not experiencing delays in service on its residential routes, but that possibility remains, Castro said.

“However, due the uncertainty of COVID-19, we are prepared to adjust our services on our residential routes and are preparing our customers in advance,” she said.

The RTC plans to communicate with their riders and paratransit riders as early as Sunday night to prepare them for possible delays and limited service on routes.

“We are asking them to check our emails, text alerts, website and social media feeds, such as Twitter and Facebook,” Castro said. “In addition, we are going to post notices at our high-ridership stops, updating our on-hold messages and communicating with our paratransit agency partners.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.