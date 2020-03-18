RTC to suspend Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Express bus route

Service will be suspended Thursday in the wake of the governor’s request that all nonessential businesses close for 30 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Service on the Strip and Downtown Express route (SDX) in Las Vegas will be suspended amid expectations that ridership will continue to decline after the governor’s request that all nonessential businesses close for 30 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 39-stop route from the South Strip Transit Terminal to the Las Vegas Premium Outlets North mall in downtown Las Vegas will temporarily stop running Thursday, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announced Wednesday.

“We remain committed to providing transit service to our community, especially during this challenging time,” said Francis Julien, RTC deputy CEO. “While we are pausing service of the Strip & Downtown Express, riders can continue to move through the Resort Corridor through other RTC routes like the Deuce on the Strip. No changes have been implemented to residential fixed route or paratransit services at this time, but riders are encouraged to be patient in the event of service delays.”

The route reduction occurred a day after Gov. Steve Sisolak mandated that all hotel-casinos close for 30 days and strongly suggested that all other nonessential businesses follow suit to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This is the second RTC route change triggered by coronavirus issues, as the transportation agency last week began limiting bus service on the resort corridor as visitation dropped.

Customers can continue to use alternative routes like the Deuce on the Las Vegas Strip, which runs every 15-20 minutes 24 hours a day and begins and ends at the South Strip Transit Terminal, a hub that connects to six other transit routes. Find all transit routes and schedules on RTC’s website.

The transit agency has yet to adjust any residential routes but is in a wait-and-see mode.

