Past 14 days hottest 2 weeks in Las Vegas history, says weather service

The average of the high and low each day for July stood at a record 97.6 degrees through Saturday. Some relief might come with a chance of rain through Tuesday.

The hottest July in Las Vegas weather history will likely go down as 2023, according to the National Weather Service, with three days left in the month. The sun rises over the valley on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a cooler-than-normal May and June, July seemed pretty toasty.

Quite toasty, as it turns out.

The hottest July in Las Vegas history is about to become reality in 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

Interesting stat of the day: The last 2 weeks have been the hottest 14-day stretch ever recorded in Las Vegas. 🥵 Average high: 112.3°

Average low: 89.1°

Average temperature: 100.7° #nvwx #vegasweather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 30, 2023

“We can’t call it yet, but it’s almost certain,” weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

The average of the high and low each day for July stood at a record 97.6 degrees through Saturday, with two days to go.

The hottest July happened in 2010 at 96.2 degrees, followed by 2018 (95.8), 2017 (95.7) and 2016 (95.4).

Late Saturday the weather service tweeted that the past 14 days have been the hottest stretch in Las Vegas weather history with a daily average of 100.7 degrees. The average high has been 112.3 and the average low has been 89.1.

Rain on the horizon

On the plus side, the month may end with some possibly widespread rainfall in the valley. A few showers fell early Saturday afternoon, although no measurable rain was detected.

The forecast is a 20 percent chance of showers Sunday, rising to 40 percent Monday and 70 percent chance of showers or storms on Tuesday.

“It definitely won’t be limited to the mountains either. It’s everywhere at this point,” Morgan said.

Weekend forecast

With a high of 110 on Saturday, the airport has reached 110 or higher 17 days in July, equalling the 1942 record.

After a Sunday morning low near 88, the high should be near 110, with winds of 6-15 mph and gusts to 22 mph.

Monday’s high may drop to around 104 with a Tuesday high of 98 expected.

“It (the cool down) is not going to last but three or four days and we’ll be right back to the screaming highs again,” Morgan said.

Highs near 108 are forecast next weekend.

The annual rainfall total at the airport is 1.64 inches, with the norm for July 28 at 2.43 inches.

