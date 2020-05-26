101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Clark County

Coronavirus testing site at UNLV to accept children, walk-ups

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2020 - 11:11 am
 
Updated May 26, 2020 - 4:49 pm

Clark County officials hope the coronavirus testing site moving into a UNLV parking garage Wednesday will be able to capture data from a population thus far underreported: children.

In relocating the community-based testing center from The Orleans, which tested nearly 14,000 people since early May, officials said Tuesday they were optimistic about being able to replicate its success.

“We’re hoping to reach the capacity here and the seamless process that we achieved at The Orleans,” Clark County Fire Capt. Brian O’Neal said, adding that the site escalated to administering up to 1,200 tests per day during its roughly three weeks of operation.

But the new UNLV site is different. Not only will it now accept drive-through and walk-up patients, accommodating pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists, it will not limit the cotton-swab testing by age.

“The idea behind obtaining tests in the pediatric population is to supplement the lack of scientific studies in how COVID affects children,” said University Medical Center Dr. Luis Medina-Garcia, an infectious disease specialist. “And we want to give our local pediatricians sufficient information from a public health perspective to determine whether special steps need to be taken.”

Children in the U.S. and Europe who recovered from the coronavirus have reportedly later been hospitalized with an inflammatory syndrome believed to be tied to the virus.

Medina-Garcia said it is important to establish a data pool in this region not only for health studies but also to give decision-makers information they can lean on to determine when to reopen schools.

While hospitals and some doctor offices have performed tests on children, Medina-Garcia said he believed the UNLV site would be the first community-based testing location for children in the Las Vegas Valley.

Although there is no age limit on who may be tested with parental consent, “we’re not going to force any child to take the test even if their parents want them to,” O’Neal said.

Instead Medina-Garcia said officials will test children if they are able to cooperate and if the individual administering the swab believes it can be done safely. If not, officials may ask the parent to reschedule or have testing performed at a different venue, he said.

Walk-up testing

Officials are also trying to reach participants without vehicles in order to cater to a broader population including students, the homeless and people living nearby without transportation, according to O’Neal.

“Part of the reason for that is being inclusive,” Medina-Garcia said. “We understand that not everybody has access to a vehicle, and we have population that uses public transportation, and they should be able to have access to testing just the same.”

Widespread testing has long been seen as the key to reopening the economy, and while Commissioner Jim Gibson lauded the coordinated effort to expand testing throughout the county, he noted that “it’s not lost on us that the community and our residents are responding to the call to be tested.”

New UNLV site details

Individuals seeking to get tested, whether they have symptoms or not, must pre-register at UMCSN.com or by calling Clinical Pathology Laboratories at 702-795-4932. The Tropicana Avenue parking garage is located next to the Thomas & Mack Center, and individuals can enter through University Center Drive, where they will be directed by staff to the location.

Patients are asked to arrive about 15 minutes prior to their appointment time to get checked in. O’Neal said those in vehicles would be instructed to keep their windows up for self-quarantine purposes and to put their ID on their dashboard.

There will be six testing stations, identical to the capacity at The Orleans, and O’Neal said that officials were hoping the process from ID verification to testing would take 10 to 15 minutes depending on demand.

Participants will be administered polymerase chain reaction tests, which can determine if someone is currently affected by coronavirus.

There will be no out-of-pocket costs for patients. The site will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Clark County and University Medical Center are operating the site in partnership with Clinical Pathology Laboratories, the Nevada National Guard, UNLV and University Police Services.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak to discuss next phase of Nevada’s reopening plan
Sisolak to discuss next phase of Nevada’s reopening plan
2
Sisolak cancels Phase Two conference due to possible COVID-19 exposure
Sisolak cancels Phase Two conference due to possible COVID-19 exposure
3
Clark County reports 44 new COVID-19 cases as state total nears 8K
Clark County reports 44 new COVID-19 cases as state total nears 8K
4
COVID-19 nursing home patients not isolated — 7 dead, 38 infected
COVID-19 nursing home patients not isolated — 7 dead, 38 infected
5
DOJ warns Gov. Sisolak over ban on religious gatherings
DOJ warns Gov. Sisolak over ban on religious gatherings
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
THE LATEST
Read More