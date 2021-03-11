Sisolak joins Southern Nevada grocery workers for COVID vaccine shot

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will receive a COVID-19 vaccine at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at an Albertsons in Southern Nevada alongside front-line grocery store workers.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas in October 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will receive a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at an Albertsons in Southern Nevada alongside frontline grocery store workers.

“The governor is eligible both due to his age and his occupation, according to the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook,” a news release from the governor’s office stated. “The governor will be immunized alongside front-line grocery story workers, who are eligible under the ‘end-to-end essential goods supply chain’ category within the ‘Front-line/Essential Workforce’ prioritization lane.”

I am so excited to receive my COVID-19 vaccine later today alongside frontline grocery store workers. They're some of the workers who have been helping to keep us going this entire pandemic. I am grateful to be able to join them. pic.twitter.com/dbJBlx4c6x — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 11, 2021

Sisolak, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November, will be joined by leadership from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 711, which has helped ensure their membership is aware of opportunities for vaccination, the release said.

