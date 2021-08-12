96°F
Sisolak to announce latest winners of Vax Nevada Days raffle

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2021 - 11:40 am
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Tw ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium June 17, 2021. The program will automatically enter Nevadans who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine into a weekly drawing that offers $5 million in cash and prizes, including a $1 million grand prize. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Immunize Nevada were to announce the latest winners of the Vax Nevada Days raffle, which awards cash and prizes as an inducement for Nevadans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 4:30 p.m. announcement at Touro University Nevada in Henderson is the sixth weekly drawing under the program, which will pay a total of $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine process

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

