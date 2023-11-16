Timeline of Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas

A timeline of the Athletics’ move from Oakland, California, to Las Vegas, beginning in May 2021 when they received permission from MLB to explore relocation.

A timeline of the Athletics’ move from Oakland, California, to Las Vegas:

May 11, 2021 — The Oakland Athletics receive permission from Major League Baseball to explore relocation.

May 24, 2021 — A’s officials make the first of several fact-finding trips to Las Vegas and are shown potential ballpark sites across the valley.

July 20, 2021 — The team’s proposal for a $12 billion waterfront project at Howard Terminal that includes a new ballpark is not approved by the Oakland City Council.

Sept. 20, 2021 — A’s president Dave Kaval says the number of possible ballpark sites in the Las Vegas Valley has been whittled down to 10-12 from a list of more than 20.

Oct. 26, 2021 — The Alameda County Board of Supervisors votes to opt in to a proposed tax district aimed at paying for any infrastructure costs tied to the A’s ballpark project, boosting the chances the team stays in Oakland.

Nov. 19, 2021 — The A’s make an offer on an undisclosed plot in the Las Vegas Valley for a potential ballpark site, signaling the team’s intent to move from the Bay Area.

Jan. 21, 2022 — The Oakland Planning Commission unanimously votes to recommend that the city council certify the environmental impact review of the team’s proposed waterfront ballpark project, a crucial hurdle in the efforts to keep the team in the Bay Area.

April 8, 2022 — Gov. Steve Sisolak denies he is blocking the A’s from moving to Southern Nevada because of the team’s request for public financing.

April 26, 2022 —Kaval says two sites near the Strip emerged as front-runners for where the team could potentially build a ballpark.

June 16, 2022 —MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says the Athletics need a new ballpark deal soon, turning up the heat on the possibility of relocation.

June 30, 2022 — The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission votes to remove the port priority use designation for Howard Terminal, clearing the way for the site to be used for the team’s potential ballpark project.

Oct. 1, 2022 — Oakland officials and the A’s fail to reach a development agreement for a proposed waterfront ballpark by a key deadline, pushing the stadium project into 2023 and further frustrating MLB officials.

Jan. 10, 2023 — The A’s zero in on the Tropicana Las Vegas site for their domed ballpark after talks about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site went quiet.

Feb. 15, 2023 — Manfred tells reporters at Cactus League media day in Phoenix that A’s owner John Fisher is focusing his efforts on Las Vegas for a new ballpark as the $12 billion Howard Terminal proposal in Oakland stalls over concerns about affordable housing and infrastructure funding.

April 19, 2023 — The A’s sign a binding purchase agreement for 49 acres just west of the Strip at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue, where a major league ballpark could be constructed. Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announces the next day that the city’s negotiations with the team reached a point of no return.

April 21, 2023 — Raiders owner Mark Davis blasts the A’s apparent move to Las Vegas. “I won’t forget what they did to us in Oakland.”

May 9, 2023 — The Athletics shift their stadium plans away from the former site of the Wild Wild West, entering an agreement with Bally’s Corp. to build a $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark where the Tropicana Las Vegas now sits. Plans call for the diamond to face northwest, giving fans a view of the Strip.

May 19, 2023 — Oakland’s mayor says she would be open to restarting talks with the A’s about the Howard Terminal waterfront ballpark project that was planned in the Bay Area.

May 24, 2023 — The A’s and Nevada leaders reach a tentative agreement to bring forward a bill to the Legislature that would provide up to $380 million in tax support for the proposed $1.5 billion ballpark at the Tropicana Las Vegas resort site.

May 26, 2023 — The A’s release conceptual renderings of the team’s planned $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat, retractable roof stadium on the southeast corner of the Tropicana Las Vegas site.

June 13, 2023 — After a delay during a special session of the Legislature, the Nevada Senate votes to approve $380 million in public financing for the A’s proposed stadium.

June 15, 2023 — Gov. Joe Lombardo signs the bill that will provide $380 million in public funding for the A’s ballpark, one of the final steps for the team to relocate to Southern Nevada.

June 21, 2023 — The A’s officially begin the relocation application process with MLB.

June 30, 2023 — The Nevada State Education Association files paperwork to form a political action committee opposing public funding for the proposed A’s ballpark.

Aug. 21, 2023 — The team hires Mortenson-McCarthy, the same group that built Allegiant Stadium, as its construction manager to oversee all construction-related activities for the team’s proposed $1.5 billion ballpark.

Aug. 23, 2023 — In an exclusive interview with the Review-Journal, Fisher says the A’s officially submitted their Las Vegas relocation application to MLB.

Sept. 27, 2023 —Manfred confirms the A’s relocation vote is expected to take place at the owners’ meetings Nov. 14 to 16 in Arlington, Texas.

Oct. 27, 2023 — During a presentation to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, the A’s reveal that plans for construction on the team’s ballpark is scheduled to begin in April 2025 and be completed in January 2028.

Nov. 14, 2023 — Schools Over Stadiums, a political action committee created by the Nevada State Education Association, plans to file a lawsuit to overturn the stadium funding bill, claiming it features multiple violations of the state constitution.

Nov. 16, 2023 — MLB owners approve the A’s move to Las Vegas by a 30-0 vote.

