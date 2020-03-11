61°F
Basketball

CBI cancels tournament over coronavirus concerns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2020 - 11:43 am
 

The College Basketball Invitational will not be played this year because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The CBI is a college basketball tournament that invites schools that did not make the NCAA Tournament or the National Invitation Tournament.

That decision does not affect UNLV, which was not planning to play in the postseason since it wouldn’t be invited by the NCAA or NIT.

“We have a high standard for this program,” Rebels coach T.J. Otzelberger said after Thursday’s 67-61 season-ending loss to Boise State in the Mountain West tournament.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

