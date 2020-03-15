Christian Wood, a former UNLV star, tests positive for coronavirus

Former UNLV standout Christian Wood reportedly became the third NBA player to test positive for coronavirus.

Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood plays against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Wood plays for the Detroit Pistons, who issued a statement Saturday that said one of their players tested for COVID-19, but didn’t identify which one.

The Pistons said there was a positive test result Saturday, and the player was “in self-isolation since Wednesday night.”

“The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount,” the Pistons’ statement read. “We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”

The Athletic first reported that Wood had tested positive. ESPN and The Associated Press followed with similar reports. The AP, attributing an unnamed person, said Wood felt well.

Two Utah Jazz players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive earlier in the week. Gobert’s positive test led to the NBA suspending its season.

Detroit played Utah on March 7, and Wood scored 30 points points in that game.

Wood, 24, is in his first season in Detroit. He averages 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds, and has started 12 of 62 games.

He played two years at UNLV, and in his final season in 2014-15, Wood averaged 15.7 points and 10.0 rebounds.

