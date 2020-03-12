66°F
Basketball

Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus

By Cliff Brunt The Associated Press
March 11, 2020 - 6:27 pm
 

OKLAHOMA CITY — Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Utah Jazz was postponed Wednesday night, with the only explanation a public address announcement citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

The starting lineups were announced, and it appeared the game was ready to start. Then, after conversation among the officials, the teams went back to the locker rooms and the officials left the floor.

The Thunder mascot and their hype crew, the Storm Chasers, tried to keep a full house of fans entertained during the delay. The halftime entertainment was moved up. Finally, the announcement that the game was called off came about 35 minutes after the scheduled start time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST
NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played with ...
NCAA Tournament to be played without fans
By Ralph D. Russo The Associated Press

NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives pass Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka ( ...
Warriors, Nets to play without fans; Mariners moving games
The Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors’ and the Brooklyn Nets will play without fans Thursday, and the Mariners are moving home games out of Seattle in an effort to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

Gonzaga Bulldogs' Drew Timme (2) reaches for a rebound during the second half of the West Coast ...
Vegas Madness at a glance
By / RJ

A Pac-12 tournament first-round game between No. 5 Arizona and No. 12 Washington at T-Mobile Arena headlines Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in Las Vegas.