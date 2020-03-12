WAC cancels basketball conference tournaments in Las Vegas

The Western Athletic Conference announced Thursday morning that it will cancel the rest of its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

New Mexico State guard Trevelin Queen (20) and forward Mohamed Thiam (23) celebrate the team's 89-57 win over Grand Canyon in an NCAA college basketball game for the Western Athletic Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

“This decision has been by the WAC Board of Directors made based on upon new information, including the recommendation of the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel,” the conference said in a statement.

The women’s tournament began Wednesday at Orleans Arena and the men’s tournament was scheduled to begin Thursday, with semifinal play set for Friday and championship play set for Saturday.

The first three games were played yesterday without a hitch, but the finale between Cal State-Bakersfield and Grand Canyon was postponed because of what the conference termed as a “medical situation.”

