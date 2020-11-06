New Mexico-UNR game moved to Sam Boyd Stadium due to virus

The Nov. 14 football game between New Mexico and UNR will be played at Sam Boyd Stadium because of COVID-19 protocols in New Mexico, the Mountain West announced Thursday.

Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Nov. 14 football game between New Mexico and UNR will be played at Sam Boyd Stadium because of COVID-19 protocols in New Mexico, the Mountain West announced Thursday.

No spectators will be allowed at the game, scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m.

“We are so happy to be able to assist a fellow Mountain West member in need during this unprecedented time,” Sam Boyd Stadium executive director Mike Newcomb said. “Our agreement allows them to use the facility for testing, practice and for their home games without fans. It’s a win-win.”

State health protocols and guidelines in New Mexico prohibit groups of more than five people. Anyone who leaves New Mexico must quarantine for 14 days upon re-entering the state, all of which makes playing football there impossible.

The Lobos’ season opener against Colorado State was canceled, and their home game against San Jose State last week was moved to San Jose, California.

“Our whole goal is to get games in, and the institutions are working together toward that goal,” Mountain West spokesman Javan Hedlund said. “They have to be flexible. Kudos to (UNR) and New Mexico for finding a way to make the game happen.”

New Mexico flew home after that game, but has been practicing all week in Las Vegas in preparation for its game at Hawaii on Saturday.

Unless conditions in New Mexico change, Las Vegas could become the Lobos’ home for the rest of the season. That would include games against Wyoming on Dec. 5 and Fresno State on Dec. 12.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.