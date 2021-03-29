85°F
Full- and close-contact sports can resume in Nevada

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2021 - 4:07 pm
 
(Getty Images)

The playing field throughout Nevada can start to look at lot more like a playing field.

The state’s Medical Advisory Team on Monday opened the door for full-contact and close-contact sports to resume with certain testing and mitigation measures in place for their organized leagues, clubs and associations.

“Full-contact and close-contact sports may resume for practice and competitions, subject to the requirements set forth in Directive 034,” according to a news release.

The release went on to say full-contact sports organizations, clubs, associations and leagues must implement a COVID-19 testing and mitigation plan prior to resuming competitions, games, matches or league play.

“Organizers of full-contact sports are encouraged to work with their local health authority on developing a testing and mitigation plan, and they should review the Nevada Guidance for Adult & Youth Sports, dated March 30, 2021.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

