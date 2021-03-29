Full- and close-contact sports can resume in Nevada

The state’s Medical Advisory Team on Monday opened the door for full-contact and close-contact sports to resume with certain testing and mitigation measures in place for their organized leagues, clubs and associations.

(Getty Images)

The playing field throughout Nevada can start to look at lot more like a playing field.

The state’s Medical Advisory Team on Monday opened the door for full-contact and close-contact sports to resume with certain testing and mitigation measures in place for their organized leagues, clubs and associations.

“Full-contact and close-contact sports may resume for practice and competitions, subject to the requirements set forth in Directive 034,” according to a news release.

The release went on to say full-contact sports organizations, clubs, associations and leagues must implement a COVID-19 testing and mitigation plan prior to resuming competitions, games, matches or league play.

“Organizers of full-contact sports are encouraged to work with their local health authority on developing a testing and mitigation plan, and they should review the Nevada Guidance for Adult & Youth Sports, dated March 30, 2021.”

