Golden Knights

Golden Knights agree to terms with prized free agent Alex Pietrangelo

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2020 - 4:11 pm
 

The Golden Knights have agreed to terms with free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, one of the NHL’s top two-way blue liners, according to multiple reports.

Details of the contract weren’t immediately available.

Pietrangelo, 30, is a two-time All-Star and was the St. Louis Blues’ captain when they won the Stanley Cup in 2019. He finished fourth in Norris Trophy voting last season after scoring 52 points in 70 games.

Pietrangelo had spent his entire 12-year career with the Blues, who selected him fourth overall in the 2008 draft.

Pietrangelo was shopping for a new home this offseason after the Blues signed free agent defenseman Torey Krug to a seven year, $45.5 million contract Friday. He immediately becomes the Knights’ best two-way defenseman and gives them a much-needed extra right-hand shot on their blue line.

The team’s top two right defensemen last season — Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore — are left-hand shots.

Pietrangelo’s signing puts the Knights over the NHL’s $81.5 million salary cap. The team will need to clear more space, likely by moving Schmidt ($5.95 million cap hit), defenseman Alec Martinez ($4 million) or goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury ($7 million).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

