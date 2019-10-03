FAA investigating Las Vegas Lights’ helicopter cash drop

Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said he and his team met with FAA officials Wednesday and were assured the team is not facing any repercussions regarding the incident.

Fans rush to collect a piece of the $5,000 dropped from a helicopter at half time during an USL soccer game between the Las Vegas Lights and LA galaxy II at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas Lights’ wildly popular helicopter cash drop stunt last month could land the aviation company behind it in hot water.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cash drop event on Sept. 9 at the Lights game against the El Paso Locomotive. During the event, a helicopter flown by Skyline Helicopter Tours flew above a crowd of selected Lights fans on Cashman Field and dropped $10,000 for them to collect.

Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said he and his team met with FAA officials Wednesday about the incident and they were assured the team is not facing any repercussions regarding the event, although the pilot of the helicopter is.

“We met with three government officials this morning. They reiterated that we’re not under investigation, but they did have concerns with how the promotion is done,” Lashbrook said. “We talked through the safety precautions the pilot had asked us to take and they wanted confirmation that we had done that.”

FAA regulations state that minimum safe altitudes must be kept by pilots, with enough space to allow a safe emergency landing in the case of a power unit failure, without harm to people or property. Regulations don’t specify a minimum height for helicopters.

Anybody who violates federal aviation regulations could face required corrective counseling or suspension or revocation of their license, according to Ian Gregor, FAA spokesman.

Multiple attempts to reach representatives for Skyline Helicopters for comment were unsuccessful.

This is the second year the Lights held the cash drop promotion, with $5,000 being dropped last year and $10,000 this year. The stunt gives the team worldwide attention that it normally doesn’t receive, Lashbrook said.

“We got 52 seconds on Sports Center about it,” he said. “NHL can’t even get 52 seconds on Sports Center some nights. This was unbelievable. We had a player from Mexico that said his parents saw it on the Mexican news. My wife is originally from Russia and her dad called saying ‘I think Brett’s team is on the Russian national news.’ That got us so much publicity.”

Lashbrook hopes to hold the cash drop again next year, with even more money involved, but will seek approval of the FAA beforehand.

“It’s hands down, the greatest promotion in the history of sports,” he said. “As long as the FAA is OK with it, we will continue to do this promotion and make it bigger and better. If not, we’ll come up with another crazy and fun promotion.”

