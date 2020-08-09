101°F
Positive COVID-19 test postpones Las Vegas Lights FC match

By Le’Andre Fox Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2020 - 6:50 pm
 

A positive COVID-19 test resulted in the postponement of Saturday’s Lights FC’s match against the San Diego Loyal SC at Cashman Field a few hours before kickoff.

“Proceeding with an abundance of caution, the postponement comes after a covered individual scheduled to be involved in tonight’s match tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement by the Lights FC said. “The individual has been immediately isolated at home and is in good spirits under the care of team physicians. All league, local and state health and wellness protocols are being followed.”

A statement on the United Soccer League Championship’s website notes the individual is a member of the Las Vegas Lights FC organization.

A date for the rescheduled match has not been determined, according to the USL. The Lights are scheduled to play the Tacoma Defiance Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Cashman Field.

