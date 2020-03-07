Coronavirus concerns won’t impact UFC 248 in Las Vegas

The organization announced plans to proceed with the event as scheduled despite a documented case of the virus in Southern Nevada.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya left, faces off with his opponent, Yoel Romero, right, as UFC president Dana White looks on during UFC 248 media day at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 5, 2020.

UFC 248 will go on as planned Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena despite a documented case of the corona virus in Southern Nevada.

The organization confirmed in statement Friday afternoon that no changes to the card were in store.

“As with any UFC event, our top priority is the health and safety of our fans, athletes, and staff,” the statement said. “We are monitoring the situation closely in conjunction with our venue partners and medical team, and we are following the recommended guidelines from the Southern Nevada Health District and the CDC.

“We also encourage our fans to observe the common sense health precautions suggested by the CDC, such as washing hands frequently and staying home if you are sick.”

The outbreak has caused alterations to the sports calendar both in the United States and internationally. Several major sporting events in Europe will be contested without fans in attendance.

UFC president Dana White was asked about the organization’s plans to proceed with their event during a news conference Friday.

“When it comes to the safety of the athletes and fans, we are always concerned,” White said. “We’ve been thinking about this for weeks. I don’t know what else to say, but we’re not cancelling the event.”

