NFL draft kicks off in Vegas after two-year delay — LIVE BLOG

What’s happening in Las Vegas as the NFL draft takes over the town.

NFL Senior Director of Events Nicki Ewell gives a formal overview of NFL Draft Experience to the media during a preview on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After a two-year delay, the NFL draft is finally kicking off in Las Vegas.

The three-day event begins Thursday with the NFL Draft Experience opening at noon.

Official draft activity will start at 1:45 p.m. over the much talked about red carpet stage over the Fountains of Bellagio. There the top prospects in this year’s draft will walk the stage, making media rounds, before being shuttled to the draft theater area behind the Linq.

The draft is expected to draw around 200,000 attendees daily, paving the way for what may be the largest event in Las Vegas history. The Strip in front Bellagio Drive to Flamingo Road is shut down to vehicle traffic, as is Flamingo from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane, to allow fans to take in the draft experience at both activity hubs safely and seamlessly.

If previous drafts are any indicator, many fans will be dressed in outlandish costumes representing their favorite team, The draft has become known as the marquee fan event for the league since it started taking it on the road in 2015.

The NFL had planned to hold the draft in Las Vegas in 2020, but was forced to make it a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Mick Akers