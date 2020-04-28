Official Golden Knights face coverings for sale on NHL website

The NHL announced Tuesday it licensed FOCO to manufacture cloth face coverings with branding for all 31 teams, which are available for purchase on NHLShop.com.

Golden Knights fans can represent their team in a new way while keeping safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHL announced Tuesday it is selling cloth face coverings with branding for all 31 teams that are available for purchase on NHLShop.com.

The cost is $24.99 for a pack of three, with the league’s proceeds being donated to the Feeding America and Food Banks Canada COVID-19 Response Fund.

“The health, well-being and safety of our fans and all communities across Canada, the United States and around the world, is our number one priority,” NHL executive vice president Kim Davis said in a statement. “We’re committed to assisting in the effort to support the face covering guidelines from the CDC and Health Canada with the important benefit and outcome of helping food banks across the U.S. and Canada in their efforts to feed people in need during this unprecedented time.”

The NHL licensed FOCO to manufacture the face coverings, which are intended for personal use and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with Health Canada’s recommendations to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

