North Las Vegas officials to call for resumption of school sports

Officials from North Las Vegas scheduled a news briefing Wednesday to call on the Clark County School District to resume school sports.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Among those expected at the 10 a.m. briefing at Desert Horizons Park are North Las Vegas City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, City Manager Ryann Juden and Police Chief Pamela Ojeda.

The trio is expected to argue that while kids are competing in school sports in many other states, North Las Vegas children who cannot participate in club sports and on traveling teams are missing out on opportunities to earn scholarships and interact with their peers.

Gov. Steve Sisolak last week lifted his ban on full-contact high school sports, clearing the way for football to be played in the state this spring.

Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association executive director Bart Thompson said at the time that the Clark County School District is the only one of 17 school districts in the state that has opted out of the fall season.

School district Superintendent Jesus Jara said this week he wants to resume sports as soon as it is safe to do so. But he said any plan to do so would also need to offer performing arts and other activities alongside sports.

