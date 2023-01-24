47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders

Jon Gruden’s NFL lawsuit put on pause

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2023 - 8:31 am
 
Updated January 24, 2023 - 9:21 am
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden, leaves the courtroom after appearing at a hearing at the Regio ...
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden, leaves the courtroom after appearing at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gruden sued NFL against leaked email. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Nevada State Supreme Court has called a timeout on Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL.

In a court ruling on Monday, the state’s highest court granted commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL’s motion to pause Gruden’s lawsuit pending the completion of the appeal they filed challenging a district court’s denial of their motion to ask for arbitration.

Earlier this month, District Judge Nancy Allf ruled that the NFL could not force Gruden into an arbitration process outside of court.

Gruden and the NFL have been locked in a legal battle since the former coach sued the league and Goodell in November, claiming that the league leaked derogatory emails he wrote in an attempt to ruin his career and reputation.

Gruden resigned as coach the month before the lawsuit, after The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times published racist, misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ emails he had written.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders’ pending free agents: Who to keep and who to let go
Raiders’ pending free agents: Who to keep and who to let go
2
Raiders WR Davante Adams’ court date rescheduled
Raiders WR Davante Adams’ court date rescheduled
3
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
4
Jon Gruden’s NFL lawsuit put on pause
Jon Gruden’s NFL lawsuit put on pause
5
DraftKings sets odds on who will sign Tom Brady
DraftKings sets odds on who will sign Tom Brady
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Raiders to get inside look at Senior Bowl prospects
Raiders to get inside look at Senior Bowl prospects
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media
Stidham shows ability to adjust on the run
Stidham shows ability to adjust on the run
Raiders open to Allegiant Stadium hosting AFC title game
Raiders open to Allegiant Stadium hosting AFC title game
After family scare, Raiders’ Josh Jacobs will play in season finale
After family scare, Raiders’ Josh Jacobs will play in season finale
Raiders players named to NFLPA All-Pro team
Raiders players named to NFLPA All-Pro team