Jon Gruden’s NFL lawsuit put on pause

The Nevada State Supreme Court has called a timeout on Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL.

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden, leaves the courtroom after appearing at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gruden sued NFL against leaked email. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

In a court ruling on Monday, the state’s highest court granted commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL’s motion to pause Gruden’s lawsuit pending the completion of the appeal they filed challenging a district court’s denial of their motion to ask for arbitration.

Earlier this month, District Judge Nancy Allf ruled that the NFL could not force Gruden into an arbitration process outside of court.

Gruden and the NFL have been locked in a legal battle since the former coach sued the league and Goodell in November, claiming that the league leaked derogatory emails he wrote in an attempt to ruin his career and reputation.

Gruden resigned as coach the month before the lawsuit, after The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times published racist, misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ emails he had written.

