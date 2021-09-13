Raiders fans, celebrities come out for Monday Night Football — BLOG
Raiders fans came out in full force and Las Vegas put on a show as Allegiant Stadium took the national spotlight for Monday Night Football.
The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the Baltimore Ravens tonight as Monday Night Football comes to Allegiant Stadium.
It’s time!
Bruce Buffer and Steve Aoki get the party started as Allegiant Stadium takes the nation spotlight for Monday Night Football.
Steve Aoki and Bruce Buffer get the game started. ‘It’s time.’ #vegas #raiders #raidernation @steveaoki @brucebuffer pic.twitter.com/EHTi8WYeq3
— Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 14, 2021
-5:15 p.m.
We recognize these guys
It wouldn’t be Vegas if we didn’t have a few celebs (and wannabe celebs) checking in for a Raiders game.
It's either @georgelopez under that mask or I need new contacts. #RaiderNation #Raiders pic.twitter.com/latP0EwzOn
— Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) September 13, 2021
Bruce Buffer and former Gov. Brian Sandoval getting ready for the kickoff festivities. Sandoval is lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch. #vegas #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/IMaG7jjaCB
— Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 14, 2021
In Las Vegas the land of celebrity impersonators, there’s an Al Davis impersonator tonight at @AllegiantStadm. #vegas #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/6GtNOmVOaL
— Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 13, 2021
-5:00 p.m.
Raiders take the field
The Raiders have taken the field. It’s the team’s first time front of fans at Allegiant Stadium for a regular season game.
For the first time, the @Raiders take the field in front of fans at @AllegiantStadm #Raiders #Vegas #RaiderNation #rjnow #vegasnation pic.twitter.com/gaHBmMvRcZ
— Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) September 13, 2021
-4:40 p.m.
Vegas Gameday Live
-3:45 p.m.
Crowd nears Al Davis torch
Fans are packing the area on the Coors Light Landing near the Al Davis Memorial Torch.
#RaiderNation packin in on the Coors Light Landing near the Al Davis Memorial Torch. #MNF #Raiders pic.twitter.com/aVLmRVz3EH
— Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) September 13, 2021
-3:30 p.m.
Fans making their way into the stadium
With about 2 hours to go before kickoff, fans are making their way into Allegiant Stadium. The crowd is expected to be at least 65,000 strong by the time the Raiders take the field to face the Ravens tonight.
Allegiant Stadium about 2 hours out from kickoff of the Raiders-Ravens Monday Night Football showdown. #vegas #raiders #raidernation pic.twitter.com/agRDwjom2K
— Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 13, 2021
-3:15 p.m.
Josh Jacobs update
Nothing official from the team at this point but our Vegas Nation insiders believe the Raiders RB is trending in the right direction.
Josh Jacobs trending toward playing for the Raiders, but Trey Ragas has been activated from the practice squad as a bit of an insurance policy. Kickoff less than 4 hours away
— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) September 13, 2021
.@Raiders feeling better about Josh Jacobs tonight. Hard to imagine he’s not playing.
— Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 13, 2021
-3:00 p.m.
Anti-vax protesters make an appearance
A small group of protesters showed up at Allegiant stadium Monday afternoon to voice their opinions about the Raiders COVID-19 protocols. The team is requiring fans to show proof of vaccination before attending games at the stadium.
RAIDERS PROTEST: A crowd of protestors has gathered on Dean Martin and Al Davis Way in front of @AllegiantStadm to protest new COVID-19 protocols for game day, including vaccination requirements. #BREAKING #RJNow pic.twitter.com/ffem7FEHzp
— James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) September 13, 2021
-2:50 p.m.
Tailgaters descend upon Allegiant Stadium lots
Parking lots opened around Allegiant Stadium at 1:00 p.m. and Raider Nation is coming out in full force ahead of tonight’s game. Here’s an early look at tailgting around the stadium.
A sampling of tailgating going on here at @AllegiantStadm. #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/8WPw1CiwqR
— Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 13, 2021
Parking lots opened about 20 mins ago and the first tailgaters are setting up. #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/EEoIcVe6sJ
— Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 13, 2021
Everyone's out tailgating! Rich from Long Beach PD saved @_CassieSoto from dying today. True story. She is ok. pic.twitter.com/6DPAV0orXM
— Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) September 13, 2021
-1:58 p.m.
Fans line up for vaccines and screenings
Nearly five hours before kickoff, fans started lining up at the COVID vaccine and screening test outside Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are requiring proof of vaccination for fans attending games at Allegiant Stadium this season.
Pretty good line already in place for the covid vaccine and alternate screening tent at @AllegiantStadm #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/FbMn6PXwJM
— Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 13, 2021
-1:16 p.m.
