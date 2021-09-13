Raiders fans, celebrities come out for Monday night thriller — BLOG

Raiders fans came out in full force and Las Vegas put on a show as Allegiant Stadium took the national spotlight for Monday Night Football.

Joker Raider tailgates before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans light cigars ahead of the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans tailgate outside of Allegiant Stadium ahead of the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joe Gomez and Raider Jack tailgate before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dana Oswalt, of Las Vegas, shows off her tattoo before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tailgaters lineup for a drink before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tailgaters before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Valdivia, of Stockton, CA, performs at a tailgate party before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders Rock, left, and Tony Valdivia tailgate before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raidertor with Yumi Yamaato, of Las Vegas, tailgate before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tailgate decorations on display before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man called himself Cadillac Ruiz of North Las Vegas prepares for tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans wearing costumes walk around before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans spend time tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans are ready to drink while tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans spend time tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans spend time tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Raiders fan shows off his chains during a tailgate before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Over 100 football fans prepare to take shots while tailgating before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Football fans tailgate before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Al Thompson poses for a portrait during a tailgate before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Football fans pose for picture while tailgating before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders fans Phillip Prieto, left, and Gene Biyok pose for a portrait during a tailgate before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Brian McComb, of Washington, poses for a picture before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Manuel Dominguez III, from left, takes a photo with Nicole Batton, Walter Alvarez and his dad Walter Alvarez Jr. during a tailgate party as the Raiders prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football" at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans, including Jon "Rhinestone Raider" Adair, right and "Raider Rita," prepare to take a group shot as the Raiders prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football" at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans, including Jon "Rhinestone Raider" Adair, right and "Raider Rita," prepare to take a group shot as the Raiders prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football" at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans take a group shot as the Raiders prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football" at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An art car arrives to Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cross the Hacienda Avenue bridge toward Allegiant Stadium for a game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An art car arrives to Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People line up to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Barry Hall of Seattle poses for a photos outside of Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cross the Hacienda Avenue bridge toward Allegiant Stadium for a game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cross the Hacienda Avenue bridge toward Allegiant Stadium for a game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dina Rojas, left, and her husband Julio Caballero, of Modesto, Calif., pose for a portrait before an NFL football game between the Raider and Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a stunner in overtime, beating the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 on Monday Night Football in the team’s first game in front of fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Most of the madness was inside the stadium, but these tailgaters were able to celebrate the win the parking lot just outside.

With the win in the books, Raiders fans (and some Ravens fans) made the trek over the Hacienda Bridge at the end of the night.

Lots of fans, but all is quiet on the Hacienda Bridge following the ⁦@Raiders⁩ dramatic overtime win at ⁦@AllegiantStadm⁩ #VegasNation #Rjnow pic.twitter.com/oqji7XhjUq — Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) September 14, 2021

– 9:30 p.m.

West Coast stars rock halftime

West Coast hip-hop legends Ice Cube and Too $hort performed in front of the crowd of over 61,000 at Allegiant Stadium during Monday’s halftime show. The Raiders trailed the Ravens 14-10 at the half.

The crowd mobbing Ice Cube after he and Too Short performed at half time at the Coors Light Landing in @AllegiantStadm. #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/jQrtWb37yH — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 14, 2021

-7.20 p.m.

It’s time!

Bruce Buffer and Steve Aoki get the party started as Allegiant Stadium takes the national spotlight for Monday Night Football.

-5:15 p.m.

We recognize these guys

It wouldn’t be Vegas if we didn’t have a few celebs (and wannabe celebs) checking in for a Raiders game.

Bruce Buffer and former Gov. Brian Sandoval getting ready for the kickoff festivities. Sandoval is lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch. #vegas #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/IMaG7jjaCB — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 14, 2021

In Las Vegas the land of celebrity impersonators, there’s an Al Davis impersonator tonight at @AllegiantStadm. #vegas #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/6GtNOmVOaL — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 13, 2021

-5:00 p.m.

Raiders take the field

The Raiders have taken the field. It’s the team’s first time front of fans at Allegiant Stadium for a regular season game.

-4:40 p.m.

Vegas Gameday Live

-3:45 p.m.

Crowd nears Al Davis torch

Fans are packing the area on the Coors Light Landing near the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

#RaiderNation packin in on the Coors Light Landing near the Al Davis Memorial Torch. #MNF #Raiders pic.twitter.com/aVLmRVz3EH — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) September 13, 2021

-3:30 p.m.

Fans making their way into the stadium

With about 2 hours to go before kickoff, fans are making their way into Allegiant Stadium. The crowd is expected to be at least 65,000 strong by the time the Raiders take the field to face the Ravens tonight.

Allegiant Stadium about 2 hours out from kickoff of the Raiders-Ravens Monday Night Football showdown. #vegas #raiders #raidernation pic.twitter.com/agRDwjom2K — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 13, 2021

-3:15 p.m.

Josh Jacobs update

Nothing official from the team at this point but our Vegas Nation insiders believe the Raiders RB is trending in the right direction.

Josh Jacobs trending toward playing for the Raiders, but Trey Ragas has been activated from the practice squad as a bit of an insurance policy. Kickoff less than 4 hours away — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) September 13, 2021

.@Raiders feeling better about Josh Jacobs tonight. Hard to imagine he’s not playing. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 13, 2021

-3:00 p.m.

Anti-vax protesters make an appearance

A small group of protesters showed up at Allegiant stadium Monday afternoon to voice their opinions about the Raiders COVID-19 protocols. The team is requiring fans to show proof of vaccination before attending games at the stadium.

RAIDERS PROTEST: A crowd of protestors has gathered on Dean Martin and Al Davis Way in front of @AllegiantStadm to protest new COVID-19 protocols for game day, including vaccination requirements. #BREAKING #RJNow pic.twitter.com/ffem7FEHzp — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) September 13, 2021

-2:50 p.m.

Tailgaters descend upon Allegiant Stadium lots

Parking lots opened around Allegiant Stadium at 1:00 p.m. and Raider Nation is coming out in full force ahead of tonight’s game. Here’s an early look at tailgting around the stadium.

Parking lots opened about 20 mins ago and the first tailgaters are setting up. #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/EEoIcVe6sJ — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 13, 2021

Everyone's out tailgating! Rich from Long Beach PD saved @_CassieSoto from dying today. True story. She is ok. pic.twitter.com/6DPAV0orXM — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) September 13, 2021

-1:58 p.m.

Fans line up for vaccines and screenings

Nearly five hours before kickoff, fans started lining up at the COVID vaccine and screening test outside Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are requiring proof of vaccination for fans attending games at Allegiant Stadium this season.

Pretty good line already in place for the covid vaccine and alternate screening tent at @AllegiantStadm #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/FbMn6PXwJM — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 13, 2021

-1:16 p.m.

