Raiders

Raiders fans, celebrities come out for Monday night thriller — BLOG

By , , , and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2021 - 1:18 pm
 
Updated September 13, 2021 - 9:39 pm
Joker Raider tailgates before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at ...
Joker Raider tailgates before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders fans light cigars ahead of the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders fans light cigars ahead of the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders fans tailgate outside of Allegiant Stadium ahead of the team's game against the Baltimo ...
Raiders fans tailgate outside of Allegiant Stadium ahead of the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Gomez and Raider Jack tailgate before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimor ...
Joe Gomez and Raider Jack tailgate before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana Oswalt, of Las Vegas, shows off her tattoo before an NFL football game between the Raiders ...
Dana Oswalt, of Las Vegas, shows off her tattoo before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tailgaters lineup for a drink before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Rav ...
Tailgaters lineup for a drink before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tailgaters before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant St ...
Tailgaters before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Valdivia, of Stockton, CA, performs at a tailgate party before an NFL football game betwee ...
Tony Valdivia, of Stockton, CA, performs at a tailgate party before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Rock, left, and Tony Valdivia tailgate before an NFL football game between the Raiders ...
Raiders Rock, left, and Tony Valdivia tailgate before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raidertor with Yumi Yamaato, of Las Vegas, tailgate before an NFL football game between the Rai ...
Raidertor with Yumi Yamaato, of Las Vegas, tailgate before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tailgate decorations on display before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore R ...
Tailgate decorations on display before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man called himself Cadillac Ruiz of North Las Vegas prepares for tailgating before an NFL foo ...
A man called himself Cadillac Ruiz of North Las Vegas prepares for tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans wearing costumes walk around before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Balti ...
Fans wearing costumes walk around before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans spend time tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ra ...
Fans spend time tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans are ready to drink while tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and th ...
Fans are ready to drink while tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans spend time tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ra ...
Fans spend time tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans spend time tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ra ...
Fans spend time tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Raiders fan shows off his chains during a tailgate before an NFL game between the Raiders and ...
A Raiders fan shows off his chains during a tailgate before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Over 100 football fans prepare to take shots while tailgating before an NFL game between the Ra ...
Over 100 football fans prepare to take shots while tailgating before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Football fans tailgate before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Alleg ...
Football fans tailgate before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Al Thompson poses for a portrait during a tailgate before an NFL game between the Raiders and t ...
Al Thompson poses for a portrait during a tailgate before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Football fans pose for picture while tailgating before an NFL game between the Raiders and the ...
Football fans pose for picture while tailgating before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders fans Phillip Prieto, left, and Gene Biyok pose for a portrait during a tailgate before ...
Raiders fans Phillip Prieto, left, and Gene Biyok pose for a portrait during a tailgate before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Brian McComb, of Washington, poses for a picture before an NFL game between the Raiders and the ...
Brian McComb, of Washington, poses for a picture before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Manuel Dominguez III, from left, takes a photo with Nicole Batton, Walter Alvarez and his dad W ...
Manuel Dominguez III, from left, takes a photo with Nicole Batton, Walter Alvarez and his dad Walter Alvarez Jr. during a tailgate party as the Raiders prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football" at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fans, including Jon "Rhinestone Raider" Adair, right and "Raider Rita," pre ...
Fans, including Jon "Rhinestone Raider" Adair, right and "Raider Rita," prepare to take a group shot as the Raiders prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football" at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fans, including Jon "Rhinestone Raider" Adair, right and "Raider Rita," pre ...
Fans, including Jon "Rhinestone Raider" Adair, right and "Raider Rita," prepare to take a group shot as the Raiders prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football" at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fans take a group shot as the Raiders prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Nigh ...
Fans take a group shot as the Raiders prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football" at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
An art car arrives to Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Ra ...
An art car arrives to Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans cross the Hacienda Avenue bridge toward Allegiant Stadium for a game between the Raiders a ...
Fans cross the Hacienda Avenue bridge toward Allegiant Stadium for a game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik V ...
during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik V ...
during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An art car arrives to Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Ra ...
An art car arrives to Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People line up to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of an NFL football game between the ...
People line up to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Barry Hall of Seattle poses for a photos outside of Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NF ...
Barry Hall of Seattle poses for a photos outside of Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans cross the Hacienda Avenue bridge toward Allegiant Stadium for a game between the Raiders a ...
Fans cross the Hacienda Avenue bridge toward Allegiant Stadium for a game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans cross the Hacienda Avenue bridge toward Allegiant Stadium for a game between the Raiders a ...
Fans cross the Hacienda Avenue bridge toward Allegiant Stadium for a game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dina Rojas, left, and her husband Julio Caballero, of Modesto, Calif., pose for a portrait befo ...
Dina Rojas, left, and her husband Julio Caballero, of Modesto, Calif., pose for a portrait before an NFL football game between the Raider and Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Over 100 football fans prepare to take shots while tailgating before an NFL game between the Ra ...
Over 100 football fans prepare to take shots while tailgating before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a stunner in overtime, beating the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 on Monday Night Football in the team’s first game in front of fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Most of the madness was inside the stadium, but these tailgaters were able to celebrate the win the parking lot just outside.

Raiders fans celebrate the team's 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens outside Allegiant Stadium ...
Raiders fans celebrate the team's 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens outside Allegiant Stadium on Monday, S1pt. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With the win in the books, Raiders fans (and some Ravens fans) made the trek over the Hacienda Bridge at the end of the night.

– 9:30 p.m.

West Coast stars rock halftime

West Coast hip-hop legends Ice Cube and Too $hort performed in front of the crowd of over 61,000 at Allegiant Stadium during Monday’s halftime show. The Raiders trailed the Ravens 14-10 at the half.

-7.20 p.m.

It’s time!

Bruce Buffer and Steve Aoki get the party started as Allegiant Stadium takes the national spotlight for Monday Night Football.

-5:15 p.m.

We recognize these guys

It wouldn’t be Vegas if we didn’t have a few celebs (and wannabe celebs) checking in for a Raiders game.

-5:00 p.m.

Raiders take the field

The Raiders have taken the field. It’s the team’s first time front of fans at Allegiant Stadium for a regular season game.

-4:40 p.m.

Vegas Gameday Live

-3:45 p.m.

Crowd nears Al Davis torch

Fans are packing the area on the Coors Light Landing near the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

-3:30 p.m.

Fans making their way into the stadium

With about 2 hours to go before kickoff, fans are making their way into Allegiant Stadium. The crowd is expected to be at least 65,000 strong by the time the Raiders take the field to face the Ravens tonight.

-3:15 p.m.

Josh Jacobs update

Nothing official from the team at this point but our Vegas Nation insiders believe the Raiders RB is trending in the right direction.

-3:00 p.m.

Anti-vax protesters make an appearance

A small group of protesters showed up at Allegiant stadium Monday afternoon to voice their opinions about the Raiders COVID-19 protocols. The team is requiring fans to show proof of vaccination before attending games at the stadium.

-2:50 p.m.

Tailgaters descend upon Allegiant Stadium lots

Parking lots opened around Allegiant Stadium at 1:00 p.m. and Raider Nation is coming out in full force ahead of tonight’s game. Here’s an early look at tailgting around the stadium.

-1:58 p.m.

Fans line up for vaccines and screenings

Nearly five hours before kickoff, fans started lining up at the COVID vaccine and screening test outside Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are requiring proof of vaccination for fans attending games at Allegiant Stadium this season.

-1:16 p.m.

Going to the game? Here’s everything you need to know:

Fan’s guide to Allegiant Stadium

Raiders to require proof of COVID vaccination for fans at Allegiant Stadium

Raiders offer alternate vaccination screening for fans attending Monday’s game

Allegiant Stadium: A Field of Dreams

Planning to watch the game at home? Here’s how:

How to watch Raiders-Ravens on MNF

THE LATEST
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden calls a play during a special training camp practice for season t ...
Raiders vs. Ravens play-by-play
RJ

The Raiders are hosting the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Click here to follow the play-by-play.