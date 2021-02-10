Raiders look to keep COVID test site at Henderson HQ until 2022

The Raiders are looking to keep their private COVID-19 testing site at their Henderson headquarters for at least another year.

The Raiders are looking to keep their private COVID-19 testing site at their Henderson headquarters for at least another year.

In a filing with Henderson officials, the Raiders requested the prefabricated structure located in the parking lot of the team’s facility be permitted to operate until February 2022.

Jonathan Sonkin, vice president of business development for Engine Shop, the marketing group retained by the NFL and test provider BioReference Laboratories Inc. to handle all permitting, said the extension is tied to the safety of those within NFL organizations, including the Raiders.

“The National Football League has asked our team to work with local city officials to extend testing operations through February 2022 in the interest of the health and safety of its players, coaches and staff,” Sonkin’s letter read. “The Testing site was properly permitted for and approved for use in July 2020. At this time, nobody knew that COVID-19 would be as prevalent as it still is today, and therefore the permits applied for and granted were temporary in nature. Because of the prevalence of the virus and as outlined above, we are requesting an extension to remain operational until February 2022.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the league’s request, noting that all NFL clubs will continue testing throughout the offseason.

“There will be continued testing and stringent COVID-related protocols during the offseason for players and personnel entering the team’s facility for any purpose, including to work out, receive medical treatment, or to execute a contract,” McCarthy said. “Clubs will implement their own testing cadence and facility access rules, remaining in compliance with applicable local and state regulations. For example, strength and conditioning coaches and players using the weight room must receive a PCR (swab) test every other day.”

The 64-by-12 foot trailer features five testing bays, an office space and a restroom and has room for staffing up to 10 people.

The NFL on Tuesday released its final 2020 season coronavirus testing data, showing 959,860 tests were administered to players and personnel between Aug. 1 and Feb. 6. Of the hundreds of thousands of tests, there were 262 confirmed positive tests among players and 464 confirmed positive tests of personnel.

Multiple Raiders were placed on the COVID reserve last season, which included those who tested positive for the virus and those in close contact with players and staff who tested positive, per NFL protocol.

Though the request is for a one-year extension, McCarthy said testing protocols for the 2021 NFL are still unknown.

“As for next season, we don’t know,” McCarthy said. “It will depend on the guidance medical personnel provide based on public health conditions at the time. In the meantime, wear a mask and get vaccinated.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.