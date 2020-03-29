Raiders QB Marcus Mariota funding school meals in Hawaii

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota is teaming to cover 1,000 free grab-and-go meals every weekday at two elementary schools in Honolulu during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Tennessee Titans' quarterback Marcus Mariota warms up before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., in January 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

New Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota is in California working on his craft. But his heart remains in his native Honolulu.

Beginning Monday and running until at least April 30, Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation is teaming with Island Insurance Foundation and Keith and Bonny Amemiyais to cover 1,000 free grab-and-go meals every weekday at Kauluwela and Palolo Elementary Schools during the COVID-19 shutdown.

All students 18 and younger are eligible to pick up breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

The meals are prepared by ABC Stores for Kauluwela and Bamboo Catering for Palolo, with 300 breakfasts and 300 lunches available at Kauluwela and 200 breakfasts and 200 lunches at Palolo.

“I’ve been very blessed to be put in a position to help, and I think that is a responsibility of mine,” Mariota said.

The Raiders recently agreed to terms with Mariota on a two-year deal to be Derek Carr’s backup.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.