UNLV falls out of national rankings after overtime loss

The UNLV football team didn’t hold its position in The Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls after losing to Syracuse on Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV players wait to exit the tunnel before the college football game against the Syracuse Orange at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV football is no longer nationally ranked following Friday’s overtime loss to Syracuse at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels entered The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in program history last week in a tie with Texas A&M for 25th place, but didn’t receive a single vote Sunday after the 44-41 loss.

It’s been two weeks since UNLV was included in the USA Today coaches poll for the program’s first national ranking. The Rebels fell out of that poll Sunday after previously holding the No. 23 spot.

UNLV still received 11 votes from coaches this week. The team was eighth among others receiving votes, amounting to an unofficial rank of 33rd.

The Rebels (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) next face Utah State (1-4, 0-1) at 6 p.m. Friday in Logan, Utah.

