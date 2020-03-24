Amazon Prime delays are now as long as a month

The company said it is focusing on getting medical supplies, hand sanitizers, baby formula and other essential items to customers first.

As of Sunday, many nonessential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amazon is telling shoppers some items could take up to a month to deliver as it deals with a rush of online orders.

The company said it is focusing on getting medical supplies, hand sanitizers, baby formula and other essential items to customers first.

Some best-selling books, for example, said they would be delivered at the end of April, much longer that two-day or less deliver times Amazon typically promises.

The online retailer recently said it plans to hire 100,000 people in the U.S. to keep with an increase in orders as more people stay home and shop online.