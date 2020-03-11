Caesars outlines coronavirus-related actions for guests, employees

According to an emailed statement signed by CEO Tony Rodio, the company has appointed a senior management team that meets daily to make decisions on how to protect guests and employees.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is taking action amid the coronavirus outbreak to ensure guests “continue to feel confident visiting” its properties.

“There is no issue more important to us than making sure we manage this situation as effectively as possible so you continue to feel confident visiting us,” Rodio said in the statement, sent Tuesday afternoon to an email account tied to a Caesars Rewards card.

This statement comes shortly after various reports were published that showed the virus outbreak is starting to impact tourism in the U.S. Last week, the U.S. Travel Association reported inbound travel to the U.S. is expected to fall 6 percent over the next three months compared to the same period in 2019.

To keep guests and staff healthy, Caesars is reminding employees to wash hands often, reinforcing training procedures on cleaning, and has suspended international business travel to areas with higher COVID-19 infection rates. If employees to travel to those regions, they’ll be required to stay home for three weeks upon their return, according to the statement.

Staff members exhibiting flu-like symptoms will be asked to remain at home and seek medical attention until they’re free of symptoms.

Additionally, Rodio said the company is purchasing more cleaning and disinfectant supplies and cleaning high-touch public surface areas — including restaurants, bars, spas, fitness centers, public restrooms, hotel rooms, elevators, and areas on casino floors — more often.

Caesars is also reminding guests of the importance of hand-washing with signage in public areas, and is offering more hand sanitizer dispensers in high-traffic areas. The company is also encouraging sick guests to seek medical attention and avoid public exposure, and has sanitizing procedures for their hotel rooms, according to the statement

“We are committed to implementing recommendations from the health authorities to give you peace of mind as you visit our properties now and in the future,” Rodio said in the statement. “The health and safety of our guests and employees will always be our most important consideration, especially in these challenging circumstances.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are nearly 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. For most, the new coronavirus cases causes mild to moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and a vast majority of people recover. For some, including older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

