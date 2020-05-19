Caesars Palace fountains spring to life on Las Vegas Strip

Signs of life are beginning to spring back up across the Las Vegas Valley after two months of being shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And on the Las Vegas Strip, one of the valley’s most iconic landmarks was back on display Monday.

No longer dry, the fountains at Caesars Palace were turned on, an indication that there might be light at the end of the tunnel.

“We have been conducting a deep cleaning during the property closures, and have begun to restart fountains as the cleanings are completed,” Caesars spokesman Rich Broome said.

It’s not exactly certain when Caesars Palace will reopen. Caesars Entertainment Corp. has not made its reopening plan public.

Caesars is being acquired by Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. in a $17.3 billion deal expected to close by the end of June.