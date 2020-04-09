Cosmopolitan expands worker furloughs due to casino shutdown

While the closures were originally said to last until April 16, they have since been expanded by Gov. Steve Sisolak through the end of the month.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 16, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is expanding furloughs because of the extended shutdown of Nevada casinos.

The company first announced furloughs last month, shortly after the casino shutdown went into effect. While the closures were originally said to last until April 16, they have since been expanded by Gov. Steve Sisolak through the end of the month.

“As a result of the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Sisolak’s extension of the resort closure mandate through April 30, 2020, we have had to make the very difficult decision to reduce staffing and furlough employees,” according to a Wednesday statement from the company.

The Cosmopolitan plans to pay full-time and eligible part-time and on-call employees through April 16, and will cover health benefits through June 30. A small number of workers will remain employed, working under a substantial pay decrease, to maintain essential functions of business.

The company has created partnerships with “multiple companies” to facilitate temporary job opportunities for its workers during the furloughs.

“We are committed to welcoming back our employees and guests as soon as possible,” the statement reads.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.