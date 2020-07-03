86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Casinos & Gaming

Las Vegas resort pools packed with little fear of pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2020 - 3:24 am
 
Updated July 3, 2020 - 8:45 am

Las Vegas resident Michael Davis said there’s a good chance he’ll wait for the pandemic to end before he visits local resort pools again.

Davis visited two pools over the past two weeks: one at Caesars Palace, the other at Bellagio. He said the experience wasn’t bad, but the new social distancing protocols could be confusing at times.

“We had servers (at Caesars Palace) scolding us in the pool to separate, even though we were in one group and had a cabana that fits 10,” he said. “I guess it’s OK to be close in the cabana, but in the pool you had to separate?”

He also said social distancing rules were often ignored.

Similar crowds have been seen at other Las Vegas resort pools. While some guests said they felt completely safe at resort pools, others say they were turned off by the new protocols.

“This was a really interesting experience. I’d say it wasn’t a great overall experience (for my friends in town),” Davis said. “It wasn’t as good as what I expected it to be.”

But others have said they had positive experiences in Las Vegas resort pools. Another local, Ariane Anderson, said she enjoyed her time at Green Valley Ranch pool in early June.

It was “very friendly, very welcoming, all staff (were) wearing masks,” she said, adding that she saw socially-distanced chairs and customers, as well as frequent cleaning and disinfecting by staff. She was also impressed by the pool’s QR-code food and drink menu.

“I felt completely safe and enjoyed my experience there,” she said.

‘I don’t want to return’

Phase two of Nevada’s reopening plan — which was recently extended — prohibits nightclubs and day clubs from reopening, but allows pools to operate. In turn, a number of Las Vegas’ former day clubs have reopened as pools.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, for instance, has opened The Pool Marquee, which had been operating as a club before the pandemic, along with its Boulevard Pool and Chelsea Pool.

The company said the pool is now reservation-only, with no general admission and dedicated socially-distanced seating areas.

But a number of Marquee employees told the Review-Journal that they regularly witness new health and safety guidelines being ignored. They have all been granted anonymity to protect their jobs.

A statement from the Cosmopolitan said guests and employees are required to stand at least six feet away from other groups, but one Marquee worker said guests often avoid social distancing. He added that the cabanas, which are supposed to have 10 people or fewer, often fit up to 15 or 20.

And while the hotel-casino said guests are required to wear a face covering while walking to and from their seats, within the bar areas, and while using the restrooms, workers said those rules are often ignored.

“Employees are very uncomfortable, and we don’t know what to do. … Everyone’s fed up with it,” said one employee. “Once (guests) come in the club, it’s like the virus doesn’t exist.”

Two other employees backed up his claims.

According to the Cosmopolitan, pool employees are required to wear masks at all times, while guests can remove face coverings while seated at the pool.

The company also said the venue is now considered a pool and not a day club because there is no dance floor, but employees say little else has changed.

“It’s just a day club without general admission,” said one employee.

A statement from the Cosmopolitan said cabanas, daybeds and lounge chairs are spaced to allow for social distancing, and each pool remains at or below 50 percent capacity at all times. Other new protocols include advanced cleaning and sanitizing and installing hand sanitizing stations.

COVID-19 risks at a pool

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website says there is no evidence that the virus can spread through the water in pools.

Brian Labus, an assistant professor in epidemiology and biostatistics at UNLV and a member of the medical team advising Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, said the risk of getting COVID-19 from pool water is unlikely, since the chlorine should inactivate the virus.

But there are risks when large crowds congregate inside or around the pools.

“The pool’s not the problem. A crowded pool is a problem, the locker room is a problem,” Labus said.

While being outside does reduce transmission, there are potential risks because patrons can’t wear masks when swimming.

The key to staying safe while at a pool is social distancing, Labus said.

“The more distance we can put between people, the better,” he said. “If (guests are) all standing on top of each other, that’s where the risk comes in.”

Company policies

Pool health and safety policies vary across properties.

A statement from Las Vegas Sands said its pools are monitored with access “strictly controlled.” The area is also thoroughly sanitized daily.

Lounge chairs have been rearranged to allow for physical distancing, and guests must wear masks when entering the pool deck, receiving service from an employee, at the towel desk, cabana reception desk, pool bar and when walking the pool deck to locate a chair or go to the restroom.

The company has reopened The Venetian Pool Deck and The Palazzo Pool Deck for its resort guests, with availability subject to weather and capacity limits.

The Strat, which has its pool open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with a 50 percent occupancy limit, said masks are required in the pool area when lounging. Guests don’t need to wear a mask while in the water, but must remain six feet apart. Staff — including lifeguards, pool managers and security — are in charge of monitoring and enforcing the new safety protocols.

“We have found that with consistent regulations throughout the Strip, people are more apt to follow these guidelines,” said Stephen Thayer, vice president and general manager of the Strat. “Our team members have done a fantastic job of consistently reminding our guests that masks are mandatory and we have had very few issues with guests.”

Wynn Las Vegas’ Tower Suites Pool, Resort Pool and Sunset Pool have reopened with a 50 percent occupancy limit, physically distanced seating and more frequent sanitation. Encore’s Resort Pool and Adult Pool and the Encore Beach Pool have reopened with the same policies. Jacuzzis remain closed.

Face coverings are required for guests not in the water, sitting at a lounge chair or walking to or from the water. Security, pool attendance and supervisors are on hand to remind guests of the new policies, according to spokeswoman Deanna Pettit-Irestone. Complimentary masks are available at pool bars and towel distribution areas.

Company spokespeople at MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Station Casinos did not respond to requests for comment.

Boyd Gaming Corp. spokesman David Strow referred to the company’s updated health and safety protocols, which say pool seating will be configured to allow for at least six feet of separation between groups of guests.

Station Casinos’ protocols say pool seating are reconfigured to comply with CDC and state and local requirements and to allow for appropriate distancing.

MGM Resorts’ new guidelines say lounge chairs will be placed with 6 feet between groups of guests, and every other cabana will be used, when applicable, to allow physical distancing.

Caesars’ safety plan says cabanas and lounge chairs are arranged for social distancing. Seating is cleaned and disinfected between guest use, and hand sanitizer is available throughout the area.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
2
Eldorado sells 2 properties ahead of Caesars merger
Eldorado sells 2 properties ahead of Caesars merger
3
Clark County adds 576 new COVID-19 cases, a dozen deaths
Clark County adds 576 new COVID-19 cases, a dozen deaths
4
Police arrest suspect in December death of man in east Las Vegas
Police arrest suspect in December death of man in east Las Vegas
5
Allegiant Stadium sits at 98% complete, conducts ‘blackout’ test
Allegiant Stadium sits at 98% complete, conducts ‘blackout’ test
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Hockey arena opponents erred in ballot initiative - Video
Opponents of a minor league hockey arena in Henderson collected enough verified signatures to put the disputed project on the November ballot, but then a problem emerged: A procedural error on the petition.
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA #VegasSmart social media campaign brings awareness to wearing a mask - Video
Now that Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced requirements to wear masks in public settings in the state, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will attempt to deliver the message to prospective visitors via their #VegasSmart social media campaign. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's unemployment crisis - Video
Thousands of jobless workers turned to the state for payments after the COVID-19 shutdown in March. DETR has struggled to handle record claims. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars mandates guests to wear masks
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside its properties, effective immediately.
MGM Grand and Aria are reopening pool clubs - Video
MGM Grand’s Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Aria’s Liquid Pool Lounge plan to open July 2, according to a Wednesday statement from MGM Resorts International and Hakkasan Group. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Survey shows big reluctance to travel with coronavirus ablaze - VIDEO
Would-be travelers are becoming more pessimistic in their outlook about their safety when they travel. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown's Circa resort will begin taking room reservations Wednesday - Video
Circa developer Derek Stevens confirmed that when the property opens on Oct. 28, persons under the age of 21 won’t be allowed. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations - Video
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Culinary union expresses concerns about returning to work - Video
The Culinary union expresses its concerns about returning to work and the safety precautions that casinos are taking to ensure the safety of staff.
Bellagio poker room reopens with approval to host six-handed games - Video
The installation of plexiglass dividers between the players gave the Bellagio an edge over the other poker rooms open in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Westgate reopens after coronavirus shutdown - Video
Jay Kornegay, vice president of Westgate Sportsbook, talks about the reopening of the casino on Thursday, June 18. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Final beam of Circa resort tower moved into place - Video
A crane whisked the final beam in the construction of downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort property into place Friday morning, June 19, and crews paused momentarily, then continued working to ensure the casino's Oct. 28 opening. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas reopens - Video
The Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino reopened its doors on June 18 after the statewide shutdown in response to COVID-19. (Mackenzie Behm/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masks required at casino table games in Nevada - Video
The state Gaming Control Board has ordered Nevada casinos to require players and spectators of most casino table and card games to wear protective face coverings.
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa to open in October - Video
Circa resort-casino’s first five floors are set to open Oct. 28, according to CEO and developer Derek Stevens. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas movie theaters set July reopening date - Video
Las Vegas movie theater reopenings will start Regal, the valley’s largest exhibitor, announced Tuesday that it will reopen its theaters starting July 10, albeit in a modified fashion. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas - Video
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas guests ignoring COVID-19 protocols
Casinos are putting safety first but many Las Vegas guests are not socially distancing.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, not every employee is convinced it's safe to go back.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, some employees aren't convinced it's safe to go back.
1.54M Americans filed for unemployment last week - Video
The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday, June 11. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week. The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday. The number of jobless claims was just below economists' predictions of 1.55 million claims. 1.897 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance the previous week. More than 44 million Americans have filed jobless claims in the past three months. Continuing claims nearly topped 21 million. The numbers follow the May jobs report, which revealed that more than two million jobs were added to the U.S. economy in May. Initial jobless claims continued the gradual downward trend. But it is still hard to square the claims figures with the much more upbeat news on the labor market from May’s Employment Report, Capital Economics, via Yahoo Finance
Visitors return to Las Vegas
Guests returned to Las Vegas casinos throughout the weekend. Casinos reopened on Thursday after being closed for 78 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Sisolak tours casino property after reopening - Video
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sandra Morgan, chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, participated in a tour of the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino where they share their first thoughts on casinos reopening. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island reboots operations after coronavirus shutdown - Video
When casinos shut down, not only were tourists unseen on the Las Vegas Strip, but jobs were temporarily lost. Treasure Island took the months off to remodel and fix the property, adjusting the casino for COVID-19 norms. Now that they’re open again, management is slowly hiring back staff as guests return. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Casinos Reopen Thursday - Video
Casinos on the Strip welcomed guests for the first time since March 17, when Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered them closed them due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Electronic Marquees above the Las Vegas Strip: Welcome Back
Electronic marquees above the Las Vegas Strip display a message "Welcome Back." After 78 days without gambling Las Vegas casinos begin to reopen, ushering in gusts eager to try their luck. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas-Review Journal) @bizutesfaye
After 78 days without gambling Las Vegas casinos begin to reopen
A look at Las Vegas openings downtown and on The Strip after 78 days of closure due to the pandemic.
THE LATEST
Read More