81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Steve Wynn talks casino rebound, air service, Macao connections

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2020 - 4:17 pm
 
Updated May 20, 2020 - 4:38 pm

Former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn said the rebound of airline service to Las Vegas will be critical to the city once casinos reopen and that companies with properties in Macao will have an edge on their competitors.

Wynn, in what’s believed to be his first public comments about the gaming industry since he left Wynn Resorts in early 2018, spoke with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday.

“For Las Vegas, the first hurdle is the airlines,” Wynn said in a 10-minute interview. “We’ve got to make sure the service that has supported those (150,000) rooms on the Strip that the airport is up to speed. Otherwise, people will only be able to drive from California.

“Assuming that we get lift from the airlines, I know that they’re (the resorts) planning to have separation at the tables, even having some (clear plastic) barricades. They’ll be using gloves, they’ll be using masks. They’re going to take people’s temperatures. They’re going to be using all the common-sense defenses that have been promulgated to the public by the government. And I know they’ve got the staff to do that.”

Wynn said companies that have operations in Macao — Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands Corp. and MGM Resorts International — should have an advantage over their Las Vegas competitors because he expects Macao to rebound faster than Las Vegas. The problem in Macao now, he said, is that border crossings have been closed, prohibiting Chinese gamblers from visiting.

Wynn noted that transportation is not a problem because 50 million people live within easy driving distance of Macao. He said that “within 300 meters of Macao” in Guangzhou is an amusement park where 20,000 people arrived when it reopened unhindered because it was on the Chinese side of the border.

Advantage of Macao

“During the recession between ’08 and ’10, we used Chinese money to build 2,000 rooms and we never laid off one human being,” Wynn said. “Because of China, we never had a layoff at Wynn. As a matter of fact, during my time, we never had a layoff, period. But this time, opening China, which I think is going to happen, Macao will bounce back very rapidly, which will benefit the Nevada hotels that have operations there.”

Wynn referred to the Las Vegas-based company that bears his name as “my company,” even though he stepped down as chairman and CEO in February 2018 and divested his financial interests in the company a month later. He left after media reports alleging sexual harassment of several female Wynn employees. Wynn has denied ever harassing anyone, blaming the reports on his former wife, Elaine Wynn, who has denied any connection to the reports.

Representatives of Wynn Resorts had no comment on Steve Wynn’s comments in the interview. Efforts to reach Steve Wynn directly were unsuccessful.

Wynn, now living in Palm Beach, Florida, with his wife, Andrea, said he has seen pictures of Las Vegas on television and has spoken with friends there in telephone conversations who say it is “eerie and depressing and completely knocking them out.”

Challenge of reopening

Wynn said the reopening process will be challenging, not because resort workers won’t know what to do but because it’s difficult to gauge how much demand there will be.

“How to take care of them is not a mystery,” he said. “I think all of us in business, large ones and small ones, have enough guidelines on masks and separation and testing yourself and if you’re exposed to stay home. That’s not the hard part. What we’re facing now is the complicated logistics, the choreography of reopening, for any business with a large employment base. I think that’s going to be the challenge in Nevada. A lot of smart people are working on it. I know at Wynn Resorts, the leadership is outstanding and they’re providing the leadership for the Strip to figure out how to do this properly.

“If you open part of the hotel, which employees do you bring back to work? If you open the hotel, how many of the restaurants do you open? Do you cater to the conventions? And incidentally, when you have this huge employment base and you open enough restaurants to serve at least part of your occupancy, if you don’t fill those rooms, these hotels can lose millions of dollars a day.”

Some won’t survive

Wynn expects some casinos not to survive the financial hit they’re taking after being closed for more than two months.

“When you look at their financial situations, the balance sheets of some of the companies, you realize that this kind of a hit could be permanent,” he said. “Hopefully, that won’t happen and they’ll get back open and they’ll get enough business to survive. It’s a very inside question and you have to take a very technical look at each operation. We’ll know a lot more when we see what happens. June 1 is the targeted beginning of the opening of the hotels. By June 15, if you ask these questions again, we’ll get really good clarity on that. It’s a little early now.”

Wynn indicated he doesn’t think casino customers will put up with social distancing measures for long, illustrating his point with how after three months of air-raid sirens going off in London during the German blitzkrieg, Londoners eventually began ignoring them.

“They would stay in the pubs, drink their beer, eat their sandwiches,” Wynn said of the World War II reactions of the public. “They would hear the sirens, not move an inch and listen for the motors of the buzz bombs. If the motors stopped overhead, which meant the bombs were going to fall, they dove under the tables. If the buzz bombs kept going, they kept drinking their beer and socializing. That is to say, there is an overwhelming impulse for people to return to their normal, habitual behavior.

“We’re seeing that in America now,” he continued. “People are just not going to accept being under house arrest, no matter what some governor says to them, they’re going to go out and try to return to normal behavior.”

Wynn said he isn’t sure how the relationship between the United States and China is going to play out and whether it will affect tourism. Many high rollers in Las Vegas casinos are from China.

“I think that the tension between the government of China and our government, exacerbated by the virus, is a very interesting question that has been raised,” he said. “In the history of China, they haven’t interfered with foreign business per se that way. But everything is new these days, so you’re raising a point I’m not able to answer.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates six properties in Macao and one in Singapore.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
2
Buffets in Las Vegas casinos might have had their day
Buffets in Las Vegas casinos might have had their day
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
4
3 Las Vegas Valley bars not likely to survive COVID-19
3 Las Vegas Valley bars not likely to survive COVID-19
5
Las Vegas Strip casinos will miss Memorial Day crowds this year
Las Vegas Strip casinos will miss Memorial Day crowds this year
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Resorts World Las Vegas lights up - Video
Construction crews tested exterior lights at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, May 19. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos releases health and safety plan for reopening - Video
Station Casinos rolled out new health and safety protocols Monday morning, May 18, including the use of thermal scanners, testing all employees for COVID-19 and “enhanced cleaning technologies.” (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maverick Helicopters offers 250 free tours for two - VIDEO
Maverick Helicopters will restart its flights on Friday, according to a news release. To celebrate, Maverick will give away 250 flights for two with its “Our Vegas” promotion. (James Schaffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to bring back free parking on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
MGM Resorts on Monday announced free parking for all guests at its Strip resorts for the foreseeable future. New York-New York and Bellagio are the first announced hotels to reopen for casino business and return to the golden days of no-cost parking.
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers.
MSG Sphere construction site remains dormant - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian construction site remains sidelined and representatives of MSG Entertainment offered no updates on when workers might return. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Control Board keeping reopening plans confidential
The state Gaming Control Board requires every licensee, from the megaresorts to the corner gas station convenience store slot machine operators, to submit reopening plans, but they intend to keep them confidential.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Players show up at Gila River Casino in Arizona - Video
Gila River Casino at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, is packed with players on the casino’s reopening day, Friday, May 15, 2020. (Elizabeth BrumleyLas Vegas Review-Journal)
Casinos reopening in Phoenix area - Video
Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino reopened in Maricopa, Arizona, on Friday, May 15, 2020. It was closed during the government shutdown for coronavirus. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Entertainment to phase In reopenings - Video
Caesars Entertainment, the operator of Caesars Palace and eight other Las Vegas resorts, on Monday announced it would phase in reopenings with a comprehensive safety and health plan with employees wearing masks across its network of properties. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Commission meeting
Full meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson winery reacts to Sisolak's economic plan - VIDEO
Governor Sisolak's reopening plan is easier said than done for the only winery in Clark County. Grape Expectations is trying to figure out how to open up shop when they are three businesses in one. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southwest requiring face coverings
In an effort to increase safety for passengers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Airlines is updating protocols that include requiring passengers to wear face coverings beginning May 11.
Locals rush to reopened tennis courts
Daniel Nunez and Sarah Germain made immediate plans to go to their local tennis court, Darling Tennis Center, when they received an email that the facility would open on May 1.
Businesses in Henderson begin reopening - VIDEO
In downtown Henderson and at The District at Green Valley Ranch, small shops are opening their doors for business. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York to reopen first after shutdown - VIDEO
The head of MGM Resorts International isn’t sure when he’ll be able to open properties in Las Vegas, but said Thursday that New York-New York and Bellagio will likely be the first to open their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New visitation report shows plunging numbers for March
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Thursday that convention attendance fell 54.8 percent to 249,800. March normally is one of the city’s strongest months for conventions and trade shows.
US jobless claims climb to 30 million in 6 weeks - VIDEO
The Labor Department released the tally of the most recent jobless claims on Thursday. First-time claims for the week ending on April 25 increased by more than 3.84 million. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening - VIDEO
The hotel-casino operator, Las Vegas Sands Corp., announced updated protocols on April 28 for when its Las Vegas properties reopen, sometime after May 31. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unions contracts expiring - VIDEO
RJ investigations reporter Arthur Kane and Renee Summerour discuss the uncertainty of union contracts expiring in June, and how the extent of the financial damage from the crisis will make it difficult for unions and governments to negotiate collective bargaining agreements, possibly sending many to arbitration. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Strip hoteliers outline cleaning plans upon reopening - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has yet to confirm when casinos will be able to reopen, but operators are already preparing for the day they’ll have to reassure guests their properties are clean and safe amid the virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island plans to reopen May 15 - VIDEO
Treasure Island is planning to open its doors to guests May 15, despite Gov. Steve Sisolak saying Wednesday that gaming shutdowns, currently set to end April 30, will probably be extended an undetermined amount of time. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters - VIDEO
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson on April 22, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium lights up the night
Crews at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium Tuesday night tested out the architectural light ribbons that run around various sections of the stadium, showing the facility will offer a distinct feel no matter what time of day it is.
South Point furloughing most employees - VIDEO
South Point announced on April 20 that it is furloughing most of its employees “for an indefinite period,” starting May 3. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Oil prices plummet to minus $37 a barrel - VIDEO
U.S. crude prices reached their lowest level on record, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping to minus $37.63 a barrel on April 20. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras and masks
Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s CEO hopes to see the Strip “slowly begin” to reopen in the next month, according to an updated health and sanitation plan published Sunday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @K ...
Station Casinos to reopen without poker rooms
By Richard N. Velotta and Bailey Schulz / RJ

Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, has already announced a reopening strategy that involves six properties.

Read More