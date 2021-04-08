Wynn CEO asks workers to get vaccinated. Those who don’t will be tested.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. CEO Mike Maddox in a video asks workers to get vaccinated. Those who don’t will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test every week.

The head of Wynn Resorts Ltd. is asking more staff to get vaccinated.

In a Thursday video shared with staff members and obtained by the Review-Journal, CEO Matt Maddox encouraged workers to consider getting vaccinated to help operations return to a “much more normal environment.” Those who do not will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test every week.

Maddox’s push for vaccinations comes shortly after the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued a notice telling gaming licensees that it would consider increasing floor occupancy only for licensees that have taken “measurable and material steps to vaccinate, and thereby, protect their workforce, visitors, and the community.”

Nevada casinos are operating at 50 percent occupancy under state orders, but the Control Board is slated to gain the authority to set occupancy limits for gaming floors starting May 1.

“In order for the restrictions to continue to be lifted, we need to continue to see increases in vaccination of our staff,” Maddox said in the video. “I encourage each and every one of you who have not (gotten the vaccine) to think about it seriously, because it is easy, and it is onsite, and it will help us come back quicker.”

Maddox said the company has so far administered 41,000 vaccines at its Encore vaccination center. Roughly 4,000 Wynn employees have been vaccinated, or almost 60 percent of those who have been called back to work so far.

Those who do not get vaccinated will be able to get tested for the novel coronavirus at Wynn’s onsite lab, which can turn results around in one day.

“It shouldn’t be overly burdensome,” Maddox said, “but that is going to be a requirement because we want to be the safest place in North America for people to come on vacation.”

