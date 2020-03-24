48°F
Conventions

Las Vegas conventions, business shows with new dates in 2020

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2020 - 4:14 am
 

Dozens of conventions and business gatherings in Las Vegas postponed events in March and April because of the coronavirus spread. Here are some that have rescheduled in 2020.

Las Vegas Women’s Day Out Expo was rescheduled for May 30.

Atlassian Summit 2020 has turned into a remote event April 1-2.

Nightclub and Bar Show has moved to June 23-24.

The International Pizza Expo has been rebooked to June 26-28.

Security industry conference ISC West has been rescheduled to July 20-22.

Oracle NetSuite is postponing SuiteWorld20 until August 10 – 13, 2020.

The Licensing Expo is now scheduled for August 11-13.

International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) has moved to Aug. 24-28.

The National Hardware Show has been rescheduled for Sept. 1-3.

World Game Protection Conference is rescheduled for Oct. 5-8.

Yale Robbins Real Estate Expo has moved to Nov. 17 .

The Cooperator Expo is rescheduled for Nov. 17.

This list wll update. Contact rprast@reviewjournal.com if there are items to add or change.

THE LATEST
The Paris Las Vegas debuts a new Eiffel Tower light show on the Strip in Las Vegas, Wednesday, ...
Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas postponed
By / RJ

The show released a statement Monday stating it is working with the hotel to figure out alternative dates for the event, and registrations and exhibition contracts will be honored for future event dates.

The Tropicana resort in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World Game Protection Conference in Las Vegas postponed
By / RJ

The convention, which covers topics associated with risk for casino operators, was going to be held March 23-26 at the Tropicana with an estimated 700 attendees, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The Strip lights up at dusk as seen from the VooDoo Lounge atop the Rio hotel-casino in Las Veg ...
Trade show LightFair in Las Vegas canceled
By / RJ

Trade show LightFair 2020 announced Friday it would no longer take place in May but will instead be held later this year if conditions around the spread of coronavirus improves.

The Strip lights up at dusk as seen from the VooDoo Lounge atop the Rio hotel-casino in Las Veg ...
Cooperator Expo in Las Vegas postponed
By / RJ

The one-day show for community associaton professionsals was slated for April 29 and draws roughly 5,000 attendees, according to figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Read More