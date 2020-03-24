Las Vegas conventions, business shows with new dates in 2020

Dozens of conventions postponed for March and April. Here are the new dates for 12 events.

Federico De Silvestri of Verona, Italy, competes in the finals for the non-traditional pizza category during the International Pizza Challenge at the International Pizza Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, March 7, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dozens of conventions and business gatherings in Las Vegas postponed events in March and April because of the coronavirus spread. Here are some that have rescheduled in 2020.

Las Vegas Women’s Day Out Expo was rescheduled for May 30.

Atlassian Summit 2020 has turned into a remote event April 1-2.

Nightclub and Bar Show has moved to June 23-24.

The International Pizza Expo has been rebooked to June 26-28.

Security industry conference ISC West has been rescheduled to July 20-22.

Oracle NetSuite is postponing SuiteWorld20 until August 10 – 13, 2020.

The Licensing Expo is now scheduled for August 11-13.

International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) has moved to Aug. 24-28.

The National Hardware Show has been rescheduled for Sept. 1-3.

World Game Protection Conference is rescheduled for Oct. 5-8.

Yale Robbins Real Estate Expo has moved to Nov. 17 .

The Cooperator Expo is rescheduled for Nov. 17.

This list wll update. Contact rprast@reviewjournal.com if there are items to add or change.