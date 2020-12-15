Update: Las Vegas conventions, events have new 2021 dates

Dozens of Las Vegas conventions and business gatherings changed dates multiple times due to the pandemic. Most have set new 2021 dates.

Ryan Clark performs in the flair bartending competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show in 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. The show has rescheduled to 2021. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Projected displays are shown at the Epson booth at the Digital Signage Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center in March 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dozens of conventions and business gatherings in Las Vegas have set new dates for 2021. Here is a partial list of the changes:

CES will be an exclusively online format, scheduled to start Jan. 6, 2021.

The National Association of Broadcasters will hold its annual gathering Oct. 9-13, 2021.

Nightclub and Bar Show rescheduled to June 28-30, 2021.

ShopTalk canceled the in-person 2021 show and rescheduled to March 27-30, 2022.

Global Gaming Expo rescheduled for Oct. 4-7, 2021.

The next LightFair 2020 is rescheduled again – now for October 27-29, 2021 in New York City.

Oracle NetSuite is postponing SuiteWorld20 until October 18-21, 2021.

The Licensing Expo has been postponed until August 10-12, 2021.

The National Hardware Show is planning a May 11-13, 2021 event at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

CinemaCon plans to return to Las Vegas August 23-26, 2021.

Luxury and JCK Las Vegas will take place June 2-7, 2021.

Yale Robbins Real Estate Expo moved to Nov. 10 , 2021.

The International Pizza Expo is rescheduled for June 22-24, 2021.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

This list will update. Contact rprast@reviewjournal.com if there are items to add or change.