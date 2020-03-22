Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close Sunday afternoon
The company said it was following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s orders to close.
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores across the Las Vegas Valley closed at 3 p.m. Sunday, the company announced on Twitter.
In the post, the company said it was following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s orders to close nonessential businesses until April 16.
Due to the governors orders we will be closing for the remainder of the lockdown starting at 3 pm hurry in! pic.twitter.com/34faHgxgAR
— Lees Discount Liquor (@LeesDiscountLiq) March 22, 2020